Caitlyn Jenner & Sophia Hutchins In Talks To Join ‘RHOBH’ After Denise & Teddi Leave: Report

As ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ comes to an end in 2021, Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins may continue appearing on our TV screens — with a different reality franchise.

Caitlyn Jenner has been a mainstay on the reality TV scene since Keeping Up With The Kardashians began in 2007. Although the show’s final episodes will air in early 2021, Caitlyn and her pal Sophia Hutchins could be in talks to join a different reality franchise, per TMZ. The outlet reported that the pair are “actively” trying to join the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for season 11. Their source claimed that Sophia had dinner with Bravo alum Eileen Davidson, and they discussed the possibility of Sophia filling a vacancy in the cast.

Sophia’s team also reportedly reached out to production and are in talks for her to be cast as a main housewife, while Caitlyn would likely be a “friend of the show”. The pair aren’t the only KUWTK stars that fans would love to see join the Housewives franchise. Viewers have begged Kris Jenner to continue being the TV icon that she is over on Bravo.

Nevertheless, the momager appeared on the Sept. 24 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show to discuss the ending of the reality show that made her a household name. Of course, Ellen DeGeneres also grilled Kris about the rumor that she could potentially join RHOBH. “I think I would do it just to go on once in a while and be with my friend Kyle Richards,” she admitted. “But as far as me doing a show like that regularly…there’s just too much going on in my life. They do not need a Kris Jenner on that show! They are doing just fine!”

It’s a bittersweet time for the family, who are set to say goodbye to a major chapter in their lives. Caitlyn recently opened up about how she’s dealing with the show coming to an end. “I am so fortunate, I have the best home movies in life,” she said on her YouTube channel, adding, “It was such a great vehicle for my kids. But the good news is, because of the show, and because of their willingness to work, not only on the show but as entrepreneurs, certainly everybody is going to be fine from this point on,”