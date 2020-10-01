Barack Obama Virtually Attends Game 1 Of The NBA Finals With More Stars & Fans Go Wild

Barack Obama was one of my the many celebrities in attendance, sort of, during game one of the NBA Finals on September 30.

Well howdy there, Barack Obama! The former President of the United States, 59, was spotted in the virtual crowd that made up the audience for what was game one of the NBA Finals between The Los Angeles Lakers and The Miami Heat. He appeared to be in the best of moods while watching as Barack sported a big smile on his face as the game continued. Other notable attendees included Shaquille O’Neal, Robin Roberts and Dwyane Wade. Dwyane, 38, rocked a Kobe Bryant jersey in honor of his late friend.

Several famous faces in the virtual fan section for Game 1 of the #NBAFinals 👀 *👋🏾 @BarackObama* (📸: @ShamsCharania) pic.twitter.com/m3SWBw0A3W — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 1, 2020

This is the 2nd time that Barack has found himself in the NBA zeitgeist since the pandemic began many months ago. He made a notable appearance during ESPN’s 10-part docuseries The Last Dance which took fans through the era that was Michael Jordan and The Chicago Bulls. The father-of-two was hilariously labeled as a “former Chicago resident” during one of the episodes which made millions laugh.

Barack’s beloved wife Michelle Obama, 56, cracked jokes about how quarantine has been for them and their two daughters Malia, 22, and Sasha, 19, while appearing on Conan O’Brien‘s talk show late last month. She spoke on how things were hunky dory during the beginning of self-isolation where they would “do a little exercise” and “play games” together.

Then, things took a turn for the worse. “First our kids got a little sick of us, which was fine because we were pretty much sick of them,” Michelle admitted. “And so the summer started happening and then we could be outside a little more and we came to the Vineyard, where we still are. So there’s more room to roam around. We can go on bikes. That was good, cause it helped us break it up.”

Michelle also revealed on her Spotify podcast that she and Barack absolutely “shed tears” when they dropped Malia off at college for the first time many years ago (she attended Harvard University). “That moment when she left the restaurant and we got into our car to go to the airport, we tried to hold it in,” she said. ““Then, I heard Barack over on the side just [*sniffs*]. Allen, his Secret Service agent, passed a handkerchief back to him and he was like, ‘thanks, man.’”