Gavin Rossdale was spotted having a fun time in Malibu with his adorable dog and a gorgeous female friend that looked almost identical to Heidi Klum.

Could Gavin Rossdale, 54, have a new love interest? That’s the question on many people’s minds after the rocker was seen strolling along a Malibu beach with a lovely mystery lady that looks just like Heidi Klum! He wore a white T-shirt and blue, red, and yellow shorts during the eye-catching outing, which took place on Sept. 27, while the blonde beauty wore a white cropped T-shirt and dark blue Nike shorts.

The Bush singer also carried his adorable dog while enjoying time in the sun. In addition to walking around, the potential couple took a moment to sit down on some rocks and chat to each other as the waves splashed on nearby. They also sat on the sand and looked as comfortable as can be as they engaged in further conversation.

This isn’t the first time Gavin has wowed with his handsome features while taking part in an outdoor activity. The ex-husband of Gwen Stefani, 50, is known to often spend time in the fresh air whenever he can and he always looks amazing! On Sept. 18, he showed off his fit physique while playing tennis shirtless in Los Angeles, which can be seen in the photo below.

Just a couple of weeks before that, he was playing tennis in a different practice on Labor Day, Sept. 7. He looked equally as buff and in-sync with his racket and let his long locks down with a sweatband around the top of his head. He also appeared to be fully focused on his moves as his coach encouraged him around the court.

When Gavin’s not spending time with beautiful women on a beach or solo on the tennis court, he’s loving co-parenting his sons, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6, all of whom he shares with Gwen. He also has daughter Daisy Lowe, 31, with ex Pearl Lowe, 50, who works as a professional model.