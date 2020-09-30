See Pic
Gwen Stefani’s Ex Gavin Rossdale Hits The Beach With Stunning Heidi Klum Look-Alike — Pic

Gavin Rossdale
Gavin Rossdale arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "A Star Is Born", at the Shrine Auditorium LA Premiere of "A Star Is Born", Los Angeles, USA - 24 Sep 2018
EXCLUSIVE: Gavin Rossdale was spotted on the beach with a mystery blonde woman and his little pooch in Malibu, CA. The two were spotted taking a dip and hanging out on the sand before walking Gavin's lil pooch back to his beach house located nearby. 29 Sep 2020 Pictured: Gavin Rossdale was spotted on the beach with a mystery blonde woman and his little pooch in Malibu, CA. The two were spotted taking a dip and hanging out on the sand before walking Gavin's lil pooch back to his beach house located nearby. Photo credit: Marksman / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA704057_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Gavin Rossdale had a busy day at the tennis courts teaching young Apollo tennis. He did some practicing himself. Before Apollo finished he got some fatherly advice from Gavin and a hug. Pictured: Gavin Rossdale, Apollo Rossdale BACKGRID USA 1 JULY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Phamous / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
Gavin Rossdale was spotted having a fun time in Malibu with his adorable dog and a gorgeous female friend that looked almost identical to Heidi Klum.

Could Gavin Rossdale, 54, have a new love interest? That’s the question on many people’s minds after the rocker was seen strolling along a Malibu beach with a lovely mystery lady that looks just like Heidi Klum! He wore a white T-shirt and blue, red, and yellow shorts during the eye-catching outing, which took place on Sept. 27, while the blonde beauty wore a white cropped T-shirt and dark blue Nike shorts.

Gavin Rossdale was strolling on a Malibu beach with a Heidi Klum look-alike on Sept. 27. (MEGA)

The Bush singer also carried his adorable dog while enjoying time in the sun. In addition to walking around, the potential couple took a moment to sit down on some rocks and chat to each other as the waves splashed on nearby. They also sat on the sand and looked as comfortable as can be as they engaged in further conversation.

This isn’t the first time Gavin has wowed with his handsome features while taking part in an outdoor activity. The ex-husband of Gwen Stefani, 50, is known to often spend time in the fresh air whenever he can and he always looks amazing! On Sept. 18, he showed off his fit physique while playing tennis shirtless in Los Angeles, which can be seen in the photo below.

Gavin Rossdale
Gavin Rossdale showing off his impressive physique while playing tennis on Sept. 18. (Backgrid)

Just a couple of weeks before that, he was playing tennis in a different practice on Labor Day, Sept. 7. He looked equally as buff and in-sync with his racket and let his long locks down with a sweatband around the top of his head. He also appeared to be fully focused on his moves as his coach encouraged him around the court.

When Gavin’s not spending time with beautiful women on a beach or solo on the tennis court, he’s loving co-parenting his sons, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6, all of whom he shares with Gwen. He also has daughter Daisy Lowe, 31, with ex Pearl Lowe, 50, who works as a professional model.