Jennifer Lopez Reveals What Inspired Daughter Emme, 12, To Write A Book: ‘I’m So Proud of Her’

Jennifer Lopez’s daughter, Emme Muniz, is only 12 years old — but she’s already a published author! The adorable preteen released her first picture book, Lord Help Me, on Sept. 29. The book features everyday prayers, and has been in the making for a few years now. J.Lo appeared on the Sept. 29 episode of Good Morning America to share more about the special project and how it was inspired by Emme’s love of sloths.

“She’s been obsessed with sloths since she was a little girl — since we went on our first tour when she was four years old,” Jennifer explained. “We went to see a sloth farm, a sanctuary, I think. She fell in love with them.” This translated into the possibility of a book during a conversation that Emme had with her nanny one night. After the talk, the nanny told J.Lo that Emme said that she thought all kids needed to be “taught” how to pray.

“[Emme] was like, ‘Maybe we can write a book where we can save the sloths and we can use the money to save the sloths,'” Jennifer revealed. “I’m so proud of her to author her first book at 12 years old. She’s way, way ahead of me.” After the idea came to life, Emme sat down and began writing the book, and even drawing pictures for it. So talented!

Emme and her twin brother, Max Muniz, are Jennifer’s kids with her ex, Marc Anthony. The two tied the knot in 2004 and welcomed their twins in Feb. 2008. They separated in 2011, and Marc filed for divorce in 2012, which was finalized in 2014. However, the exes remain amicable and do a great job co-parenting their twins.

Of course, Jennifer is now in a relationship with Alex Rodriguez, who she got engaged to in March 2019. A-Rod has two daughters, Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12, of his own, who he shares with ex Cynthia Scurtis. Jennifer and Alex have created a beautiful blended family with their kids, who are all super close. Now, with Emme’s book out, it will definitely be a week for celebration!