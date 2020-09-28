Sharna Burgess Raves Over ‘Amazing’ Chemistry With Jesse Metcalfe On ‘DWTS’: He’s ‘Incredible’

Jesse Metcalfe and Sharna Burgess continue to wow us with the chemistry in the ‘DWTS’ ballroom. The ‘DWTS’ pair spoke to media, including HL, about improving in week 2, the story behind their dance, and their ‘amazing’ chemistry.

Jesse Metcalfe, 41, and Sharna Burgess, 35, danced their way into our hearts during week 2 of Dancing With the Stars. Their foxtrot was absolutely stunning and earned a 20 out of 30. Jesse and Sharna’s chemistry was off the charts once again, and the DWTS pair revealed the emotional story behind their week 2 dance.

“The dance had a character,” Sharna told reporters, including HollywoodLife, after the week 2 elimination. “It had a story, you know what I mean? This is a song that meant something to Jesse, and we decided that it was about a lot of the things he’s had to sacrifice. Some of those things are relationships to be able to be great at what he does and follow his dreams. So we decided together that I would represent one of those relationships that he had to walk away [from]… When he finally walked away from me at the end it was that moment of ‘I’m sorry, I have to go, and I have to do this.’ The chemistry is amazing, but he’s an incredible actor. It’s easy to play off him and be in that moment and also know that there’s truth to it just brings everything together beautifully. That’s what makes dance so awesome.”

Chemistry is hard to fake, and Jesse will be the first to tell you that. “I mean, you can’t necessarily create chemistry. It’s either there or it’s not,” he said. He also noted that there was “a lot of subtext” that you could read into while watching his latest dance with Sharna. “There’s a lot of layers to this, and somehow it all comes together on performance night,” he continued.

In the second week of competition, Jesse felt he made a “vast improvement” with his frame and “overall gracefulness” on the dance floor. Sharna told agreed with Jessie. “It was a huge improvement from last week overall [with] frame, smoothness, connection with us, arm movements. Everything overall had a great improvement. That’s a huge result for us, and I’m so excited,” Sharna raved.

Only a few weeks have passed since Jesse started training for DWTS, and he’s already seen a change in his body. “I’ve lost 8 pounds a lot since I started rehearsing,” he revealed. “I’m getting super lean. I feel like my shoulders are kind of pulling back, and it’s proving my posture overall. I love it. It’s great.” Dancing With the Stars season 29 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.