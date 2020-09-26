Cody Simpson Grabs Ice Cream With A Mystery Woman 1 Month After Split From Miley Cyrus

Cody Simpson appears to be enjoying single life! The Australian singer was spotted out-and-about in Los Angeles with a mystery woman on a casual ice cream date.

Cody Simpson, 23, is back on the market. The Aussie crooner split from Miley Cyrus in August, and appears to be relishing in his new single life. He was spotted in Venice Beach, California on September 25, picking up an ice cream cone with a mystery woman. The pair were seen enjoying the sweet treats while walking around the neighborhood, and Cody appeared to be in great spirits. He flashed a ‘hang loose’ sign at the camera, as he cut a casual figure in a blue baseball cap, black tee and grey exercise shorts. Cody also went shoeless for the outing, and didn’t appear to be wearing a protective face mask.

His companion rocked a black tank top and light wash denim jeans, along with a cheetah print mask as she joined the singer for the casual outing. It comes two days after Cody looked super downcast while grabbing coffee with some pals. The Aussie hitmaker went shirtless and looked less than happy as he debuted a newly shaved head and hit up a cafe in Venice Beach.

He put his ripped figure on display while slumping in his chair and frowning at his phone. Of course, it has been a rough couple of months for Cody, having split from his girlfriend of 10 months, Miley Cyrus. They broke up in late August but appear to have remained friendly. “We’re individually just working on ourselves, becoming the people we want to be,” Miley explained at the time. “Like everybody else at this age, we’re just deciding who we want to be in our lives, what we want to do with our lives.”

The pair certainly appear to have handled things maturely, as he publicly congratulated her when she dropped her latest single “Midnight Sky.” An insider also dished to HollywoodLife exclusively that the exes have been keeping in touch since their very public, yet seemingly amicable, split. “They have handled their breakup with complete maturity and are on great terms,” the source said. “They will continue to talk to each other and hang out again. Cody has Miley’s back and is there for her whenever she needs it.”