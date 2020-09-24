Cody Simpson Goes Shirtless For Coffee Outing After Miley Cyrus Split & Date With Mystery Woman

Aussie singer Cody Simpson appeared downcast as he grabbed a coffee in Los Angeles with his pals, just one month after his split from Miley Cyrus.

A shirtless Cody Simpson, 23, was spotted grabbing coffee with his friends on September 23, and looked less than happy. The Australian crooner, who debuted a newly shaved head at the outing in Venice, Los Angeles, soaked up the sun while displaying his ripped physique. However, the ex of Miley Cyrus appeared downcast as he slumped in his chair and frowned while looking at his phone.

The group drank hot coffees and sparkling water while at Bullet Proof Cafe, as Cody donned a pair of Nike exercise shorts, and camouflage patterned sneakers with black socks. It comes just one day after he was seen grabbing juice with a mystery woman. He was joined by a stunning brunette at Moon Juice in Los Angeles, and they sat quite close to each other while sipping on their healthy beverages. The mystery woman wore pigtails and a red baseball cap, and rocked a pair of jeans with plain black tank top.

It was the first time Cody had been spotted on a possible date, since his split from Miley Cyrus after 10 months of dating. The sweet couple split in late August, but appear to have remained friendly. “We’re individually just working on ourselves, becoming the people we want to be,” Miley explained at the time. “Like everybody else at this age, we’re just deciding who we want to be in our lives, what we want to do with our lives.”

Miley and Cody certainly appear to have handled things maturely, as he publicly congratulated her when she dropped her latest single “Midnight Sky.” An insider also dished to HollywoodLife exclusively that the exes have been keeping in touch since their split. “They have handled their breakup with complete maturity and are on great terms,” the source said. “They will continue to talk to each other and hang out again. Cody has Miley’s back and is there for her whenever she needs it.”