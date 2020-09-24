Coliesa McMillian: 5 Things To Know About ‘My 600-lb Life’ Star Who Died At 41 Due To Surgery Complications

‘My 600-lb Life’ star Coliesa McMillian has sadly passed away at the age of 41. She appeared on season eight of the popular TLC reality series.

Mother-of-four Coliesa McMillian has died following “complications” related to weight loss surgery. The Louisiana native, who featured on TLC’s My 600-lb. Life, was just 41 when she passed away, according to a Facebook post shared by her family. Her episode aired just six months ago, and at the time of filming, she weighed 643 pounds. Here are 5 things to know about Coliesa.

TLC is saddened to learn of the loss of Coliesa McMillian, who shared her story on My 600lb Life. Our deepest condolences to her family at this difficult time. — TLC Network (@TLC) September 23, 2020

1. She appeared on season eight of the TLC show. Coliesa’s weight loss journey was documented in March 2020 on the reality series. “I wasted my life on food. Just the hunger and the need and the desire. It has taken over my life, and I am exhausted. I am exhausted from this life. Life like this is not life,” she said on the show. “It feels like my body is trying to give up, I can feel it, but I can’t give up. I have to be here for my children.”

2. Coliesa lost 150 pounds. By the end of the episode, Coliesa revealed she had lost almost 150 pounds thanks to bariatric surgery. She told the cameras she was feeling “better than ever” about her future.

3. She had prior health struggles. Coliesa had a heart attack before she appeared on the show, when she was 39, however she was “too big to do surgery on,” she told cameras, adding, “I know I won’t survive another heart attack unless I lose weight.”

4. Her cause of death is unknown. Her family revealed in a June 2020 Facebook post that she had been put on life support following weight loss surgery having “almost died”. While it is believed she passed away following complications from gastric surgery, her family are yet to release her official cause of death.

5. She is survived by a big, loving family. Coliesa McMillian leaves behind her four daughters: Hannah and Sadie Gail Marie McMillian, and Kadelynn Lee and Victoria Noel Lee Courville. She is also survived by other members of their loving family.