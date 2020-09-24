Listen
Nikki Bella Admits She ‘Felt Like Organs Were About To Drop Out’ When She 1st Got Intimate With Artem After Baby

Nikki Bella opened up to her sister Brie on ‘The Bellas Podcast,’ sharing how intimacy with her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, after they welcomed their son is ‘a little different.’

It’s been nearly two months since Nikki Bella and her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev welcomed their son, Matteo, on July 31. But in the weeks since the former WWE champion, 36, gave birth, Nikki has definitely noticed something different about her relationship with the Dancing With The Stars pro, 38. In the September 23 episode of Nikki and twin sister Brie Bella‘s podcast — The Bellas Podcast — Nikki got very real about the changes she’s feeling in her body since getting intimate with Artem post-baby.

On the episode, which you can hear in full below, Nikki told her sister, who welcomed son Buddy on August 1, that she and Artem have “already been having sex.” Nikki confessed, “I didn’t even make it to the six-week point, I just started at five. I was like I’m healed, I’m fine,” she said. “Even though last night it didn’t seem fine, but that’s okay. It was a little different,” she revealed.

mi familia @theartemc

“I felt like organs were about to drop out,” Nikki said of being intimate with Artem. “I was like, shoot, did I mess up?” The new mom, however, can rest assured that it’s simply her body adjusting its postpartum state. There is no required time frame for new moms to wait to have sex again after having a baby. However, the general consensus among health care professionals is to wait between four to six weeks after delivery, regardless of delivery method, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Furthermore, the Mayo Clinic also stipulates that the risk of having postpartum complications can occur in the first two weeks following delivery. But it seems as though Artem and Nikki were very busy with baby Matteo during that time. Since welcoming their baby boy into the world, the couple has filled their social media accounts with baby Matteo content.

The new mom and dad constantly gush over their sweet little one. And while Artem is back to filming the new season of Dancing With The Stars, Nikki and Matteo are cheering him on from the couch. As Nikki continues to acclimate to being a new mom, we cannot wait to see how she uses her platform and what she shares about her experience as a mother.