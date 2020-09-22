Gabrielle Union Breaks Down How To Vote By Mail In Easy To Follow FB Watch Video

Gabrielle Union demonstrated how to cast your mail-in vote before the November presidential election in a perfectly easy Facebook Watch video. You could learn a thing or two from her!

It’s National Voter Registration Day, but Gabrielle Union is focusing on what comes next. The actress, 47, starred in a handy dandy how-to video on Facebook Watch during their Vote-A-Thon 2020 event, demonstrating to her fans how to vote by mail in the November 3 presidential election. She cleverly treated it like an unboxing video to draw viewers in.

But the big reveal was her 2020 ballot! She began by explaining that, “depending on where you live, you’ll either automatically receive [a ballot] if you’re an active registered voter. Or, you’ll need to find out if you’re eligible and request one.” Some states, like Colorado and Washington, only vote by mail, so all voters are given a mail-in ballot before an election. You can find out HERE if you’ll need to request a mail-in ballot.

Here’s what you do once you have your mail-in ballot, according to Gabrielle: “Simply make your choices, just like you do in the voting booth. But first, make sure to carefully read the instructions on how to fill it out properly. And don’t forget to sign where it tells you to! Once you’re done, depending on the rules in your state, you can either drop it in the mail early, find a secure ballot dropbox, or deliver your completed ballot in person to your local election office or polling site.” Enter your name and zip code HERE to find your polling place.

The Bring It On icon revealed that some states even text voters to let them know when their mail-in ballots have been safely received. “That’s right. It’s like tracking your pizza online,” she joked. “Only it’s for the right to have a say in the future of our country.” And if you haven’t registered to vote yet… there’s still time to do it before the November 3 general election. Simply fill out the form below, or click HERE for a comprehensive guide to all the ways you can register!