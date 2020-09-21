Taraji P. Henson, 50, Rocks An Animal Print Bikini & Rolls Around In The Sand For Sexy Photoshoot

Taraji P. Henson caught some waves at the beach for her birthday getaway, where the ‘Empire’ actress wholly embraced her wild side by donning an animal print bikini and had a blast with her gal pals in a series of new snaps on Instagram!

No one is living their best life like Taraji P. Henson. The stunning, Oscar-nominated actress, 50, took to Instagram on Monday, September 21, and shared photos from her beach getaway with a group of her gal pals to celebrate her milestone 50th birthday. In the carousel post, Taraji posed-up a storm in an animal print bikini.

From laying on the sand to posing with a drink in her hand, Taraji seriously embraced 50 with a fun-loving and fierce spirit. Her red braids completely cascaded down her body, all the way past her waist, and her figure looked so impressively toned and fit from every single angle. The best pic, of course, was saved for last in the actress’s post.

A final photo featured the actress surrounded by her girls. They all beamed with pure joy while celebrating their friend and couldn’t have looked happier! Taraji seriously had, what looked like, the best time on her birthday getaway. The beloved actress turned 50 on September 11, and had a total ball. She and her group of ladies, including famous faces like singer and actress Mary J. Blige, 49, and rapper Angie Martinez, also 49, made the most of their time together after weeks apart while they were in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic.

One series of photos Taraji previously posted featured the starlet on a luxurious yacht sporting a similarly cut bikini that was all white. “Go off shawty it’s ya BIRFDAY,” she captioned the snaps. Her caption perfectly referenced 50 Cent‘s 2003 hit “In Da Club.” So many of the star’s famous friends sent her birthday wishes, but there was one person seemingly missing from her getaway.

Taraji’s fiancé, Super Bowl (XLI) champion, Kelvin Hayden, didn’t appear to be in her birthday snaps that she shared to social media. While the omission may have been an innocent mistake, some fans speculated that the two broke up. Kelvin and Taraji went public with their romance in 2017, and became engaged in May 2018. With the pandemic ongoing, their impending nuptials may have been pushed back. But as Taraji embraces her 50th year, we cannot wait to see what she has in store!