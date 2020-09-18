Lisa Rinna Sarcastically Claps Back At Woman Who Claimed Her Friend Had An Affair With Harry Hamlin

Lisa Rinna had some time to slam someone who claimed that Harry Hamlin cheated on her during their marriage.

As Kenya Moore famously said once, “don’t come for me unless I send for you.” Lisa Rinna, 56, had that same mentality after a troll took to their Twitter with some outrageous allegations against her husband Harry Hamlin, 68. “My girlfriend f**ked Harry Hamlin in muskoka (a town in Canada) for an entire summer in 2018 – you wanna talk about that @lisarinna ??? Or do you want to talk about his affair with Patricia? #RHOBH #wwhl,” they wrote on September 16 after the final part of the RHOBH reunion aired.

The troll wasn’t done just yet as they followed that up in a separate tweet by claiming they have “no receipts” to prove that their story is true but still continued on with something else. “he’s ‘off the grid’ for a few days and then literally spent an entire 2 days in my friends bedroom and at her cottage. Patricia is a muskoka w***e that everyone knows, Harry included.”

Lisa found the humor in all of this as opposed to being enraged over such words as she responded to the first tweet in a truly hilarious way. “Yeah and I watched it was hot as hell,” she wrote on another post with a flame emoji. “Patricia well she’s kind of (a) downer I didn’t like her so much.”

What made the situation even more interesting was who this “Patricia” woman actually was with some fans pointing to Southern Charm star Patricia Altschul. “I would watch every second of that,” one wrote over the thought of the Hollywood icon and fellow Bravolebrity getting it on.

Lisa continued to talk about the situation and all the other crazy rumors out there by posting a Flashbook Friday picture of Harry being named People‘s Sexiest Man Alive back in 1987 when he was on L.A. Law. “#fbf Appreciation Post To my very busy Husband who apparently doesn’t live with us, is having a lot of affairs, and is gay,” she wrote. “Go Harry F**king Hamlin.”