2020 Emmy Awards: Where To Watch & How To Stream The Show Online

The 2020 Emmys will be virtual this year, but the ceremony must go on! There are a number of ways for you to watch the unprecedented show live.

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards will air live on Sept. 20 starting at 8 p.m. on ABC. This year, 138 stars from 114 locations and 10 countries will be coming together virtually to celebrate TV’s biggest night. There are a number of ways to watch the 2020 Emmy Awards from home this year.

If you have basic cable, tune in to your local ABC station for the show. If you don’t have cable and prefer streaming services, one way you can watch the Emmys is via Hulu + Live TV. This service will allow you to watch the show live via your Hulu subscriptions.

The Hulu + Live TV deal starts at $54.99 per month, and it includes ads. In addition to live TV, this deal gets you access to all of Hulu’s library, which includes shows like The Handmaid’s Tale, Normal People, and more. The Hulu + Live TV deal without ads costs $60.99 per month.

You can also watch via AT&T TV. Their Entertainment Package deal starts at $59.99 per month. With this deal, you get over 65 channels of live TV anytime, anywhere. You’ll also have access to On Demand titles and 500 hours of cloud DVR storage. Three months of Starz, Showtime, and Epix are also included if you select the deal.