TV News
Hollywood Life

2020 Emmy Awards: Where To Watch & How To Stream The Show Online

Jodie Comer
Sipa USA via AP
Zendaya71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019
Emilia Clarke 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019
Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian. Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian arrive at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles FIJI Water at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019
Kim Kardashian arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles FIJI Water at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 44 Photos.
Entertainment Director

The 2020 Emmys will be virtual this year, but the ceremony must go on! There are a number of ways for you to watch the unprecedented show live.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards will air live on Sept. 20 starting at 8 p.m. on ABC. This year, 138 stars from 114 locations and 10 countries will be coming together virtually to celebrate TV’s biggest night. There are a number of ways to watch the 2020 Emmy Awards from home this year.

If you have basic cable, tune in to your local ABC station for the show. If you don’t have cable and prefer streaming services, one way you can watch the Emmys is via Hulu + Live TV. This service will allow you to watch the show live via your Hulu subscriptions.

Game Of Thrones
The ‘Game of Thrones’ cast at the 2019 Emmys. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The Hulu + Live TV deal starts at $54.99 per month, and it includes ads. In addition to live TV, this deal gets you access to all of Hulu’s library, which includes shows like The Handmaid’s Tale, Normal People, and more. The Hulu + Live TV deal without ads costs $60.99 per month.

You can also watch via AT&T TV. Their Entertainment Package deal starts at $59.99 per month. With this deal, you get over 65 channels of live TV anytime, anywhere. You’ll also have access to On Demand titles and 500 hours of cloud DVR storage. Three months of Starz, Showtime, and Epix are also included if you select the deal.

Jimmy Kimmel
Jimmy Kimmel is the host of the 2020 Emmys. (Vince Bucci/Invision/AP)
The Choice Package is also available starting at $64.99 per month. This package includes over 90 channels of live TV, including regional sports networks for a fee. You’ll also get a year of HBO Max for free, as well as 3 months of Starz, Showtime, and Epix if you select the offer. For both the Entertainment Package and Choice Package, you’ll get a $100 AT&T Visa® Reward Card if you order online.
The 2020 Emmy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. Presenters include Jason BatemanSterling K. BrownLaverne CoxCount Von CountMorgan FreemanIlana GlazerAbbi JacobsonLin-Manuel MirandaD-NiceRandall ParkRuPaul CharlesPatrick Stewart, and Jason Sudeikis.