Jennifer Lopez Cozies Up To Her & A-Rod’s Daughters & Fans Rave That She Looks Like Their ‘Big Sister’

Jennifer Lopez, her daughter Emme, and Alex Rodriguez’s daughters, Natasha and Ella, looked like they were sisters in a new pic posted by A-Rod on Instagram! Check out what fans were saying about the sweet snap!

Is Jennifer Lopez aging in reverse?! That’s what fans seem to think after seeing a new snap of the pop star, 51, with her daughter, Emme Maribel Muñiz, 12, and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez‘s, girls, Natasha Alexander Rodriguez, 15, and Ella Alexander Rodriguez, 12. In the photo, Jennifer cozied up to the three girls, who looked so full of love. J. Lo worked her short, curly ‘do as the four girls gave the camera some soft smiles.

“My girls,” A-Rod captioned the pic, adding a red heart emoji and four hashtags for each of the ladies in the image. Fans were completely head over heels in love with the photo, and left a slew of comments complimenting how much the “On The Floor” singer looked like the older sister of the three girls! “lol jen looks like she could b their big sister,” one fan wrote, adding, “she jus keeps aging backwards!”

It’s no secret that J. Lo looks absolutely stunning these days! But while in quarantine with her fam, Jennifer has really put her kiddos and Alex’s youngsters front and center. On Labor Day, September 7, J. Lo took to her own IG and shared a sweet family photo featuring her twins, including son Maximilian David Muñiz, 12, and A-Rod’s girls. While Alex and Jennifer posed-up a storm in front of the trunk of a tree, all four kiddos climbed up into the branches!

The entire family wore variations of white, and looked so great. “Wishing everyone Peace and Love Happy Labor Day,” Jennifer captioned the family photo. Family is so important to both A-Rod and J. Lo, and they’ve been using the downtime of quarantine and social distancing to really bond with their kiddos. Prior to their gorgeous pics, the fam shared a hilarious video of themselves dancing to music from the early aughts!

This unit is seriously so tight. They’ve supported one another through professional highs and personal successes, and we’ve loved every snap that they have shared. As Jennifer and Alex continue to plan their impending nuptials, we know that their kiddos will play a major role. We cannot wait to see more photos of Jennifer, Alex, and their youngsters in the near future!