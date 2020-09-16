See Pic
Hollywood Life

Jennifer Lopez Cozies Up To Her & A-Rod’s Daughters & Fans Rave That She Looks Like Their ‘Big Sister’

Jennifer Lopez
SplashNews
Hallandale Beach, FL - Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and the kids attend the 2020 Pegasus World Cup Championship at David Grutman's LIV Stretch Village held at Gulfstream Park Racing and Casino in Hallandale Beach. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Emme Maribel Muniz BACKGRID USA 25 JANUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jennifer Lopez and Emme Maribel MunizSuper Bowl LIV, Halftime show, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, USA - 02 Feb 2020
*EXCLUSIVE* Miami, FL - Jennifer Lopez looks fit and happy stopping at a bakery with her daughter Emme after leaving the gym in preparation for her Super Bowl show. Jennifer stands out in sunglasses, a JLO hoodie, leopard print leggings, and black sneakers.Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Emme Maribel MuñizBACKGRID USA 20 JANUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jennifer Lopez, Emme Maribel Muniz, Maximilian David Muniz and Alex Rodriguez Pegasus World Cup, Hallandale Beach, Florida, USA - 25 Jan 2020 View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
News Writer

Jennifer Lopez, her daughter Emme, and Alex Rodriguez’s daughters, Natasha and Ella, looked like they were sisters in a new pic posted by A-Rod on Instagram! Check out what fans were saying about the sweet snap!

Is Jennifer Lopez aging in reverse?! That’s what fans seem to think after seeing a new snap of the pop star, 51, with her daughter, Emme Maribel Muñiz, 12, and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez‘s, girls, Natasha Alexander Rodriguez, 15, and Ella Alexander Rodriguez, 12. In the photo, Jennifer cozied up to the three girls, who looked so full of love. J. Lo worked her short, curly ‘do as the four girls gave the camera some soft smiles.

“My girls,” A-Rod captioned the pic, adding a red heart emoji and four hashtags for each of the ladies in the image. Fans were completely head over heels in love with the photo, and left a slew of comments complimenting how much the “On The Floor” singer looked like the older sister of the three girls! “lol jen looks like she could b their big sister,” one fan wrote, adding, “she jus keeps aging backwards!”

It’s no secret that J. Lo looks absolutely stunning these days! But while in quarantine with her fam, Jennifer has really put her kiddos and Alex’s youngsters front and center. On Labor Day, September 7, J. Lo took to her own IG and shared a sweet family photo featuring her twins, including son Maximilian David Muñiz, 12, and A-Rod’s girls. While Alex and Jennifer posed-up a storm in front of the trunk of a tree, all four kiddos climbed up into the branches!

The entire family wore variations of white, and looked so great. “Wishing everyone Peace and Love Happy Labor Day,” Jennifer captioned the family photo. Family is so important to both A-Rod and J. Lo, and they’ve been using the downtime of quarantine and social distancing to really bond with their kiddos. Prior to their gorgeous pics, the fam shared a hilarious video of themselves dancing to music from the early aughts!

This unit is seriously so tight. They’ve supported one another through professional highs and personal successes, and we’ve loved every snap that they have shared. As Jennifer and Alex continue to plan their impending nuptials, we know that their kiddos will play a major role. We cannot wait to see more photos of Jennifer, Alex, and their youngsters in the near future!