Jennifer Lopez Wishes ‘Peace & Love’ On Labor Day During Epic Family Photo With Alex Rodriguez & Their 4 Kids

Jennifer Lopez celebrated Labor Day by happily posing for a beautiful outside photo with her fiance Alex Rodriguez and their four kids and showed off a flattering white dress.

Jennifer Lopez, 51, proved that holidays are all about spending time with family when she posted her latest Instagram photo on Labor Day, Sept. 7. The singer posed with her family, including fiance Alex Rodriguez, 45, and their combined four kids, Natasha, 15, Ella, 12, and twins Max and Emme, 12, while standing outside with a tree. They all wore white, including a beautiful long white sheer gown on Jennifer, in the epic snapshot and the kids posed while sitting in the tree as their parents stood in front of it.

“Wishing everyone Peace and Love ❤️ Happy Labor Day!” Jennifer captioned the photo, which brought on a lot of well wishes and compliments from her followers. “LOOK AT THIS BEAUTIFUL FAMILY OMG,” one follower wrote while adding heart emojis. “I love it,” many more replied.

Jennifer’s latest pic comes just a few weeks after she got her fans’ attention for posting a pretty photo of herself in a red and white dress with a low neckline. She was holding up a cup of tea in the pic and had her hair tied back as she smiled to the camera with natural-looking makeup. “Sunday tea time,” she wrote alongside the photo.

Jennifer’s Instagram activity over the past couple of months show that she’s been enjoying summer despite the quarantine time the coronavirus has caused many people to be in. She’s been staying healthy and fit by working out regularly and seems to be having a great time doing it. The Selena star has posted numerous selfies in her workout gear on a regular basis and it always inspires her fans to want to get moving as well!

Jennifer’s workouts are also done on holidays! She was spotted riding bicycles with Alex while spending time in the Hamptons over the 4th of July weekend. Although she stayed comfortable in a black tank top and denim shorts, she made sure to stay safe too by wearing a white face mask.