Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Make Out As She Grabs His Butt In Sexy New ‘Hidden Camera’ Video

Artem Chigvintsev got in a sexy dance with fiance Nikki Bella before heading off to ‘DWTS.’ They kissed and she grabbed his behind, as the brand new mom said that ‘every day I’m feeling more like me.’



Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev have had to temporarily put aside their wild passion in exchange for sleepless nights after welcoming their son Matteo on July 31. But they still have plenty of adorable affection towards each other, even though Nikki is breastfeeding and wearing postpartum underwear. The two had a sultry slow dance together at home that was captured on hidden camera, and the couple couldn’t stop kissing each other. It was the perfect way for Nikki and Artem to celebrate the Sept. 14 premiere of Dancing with the Stars season 29, where he is competing.

Nikki could be seen wearing a strapless black dress as she and her former Dancing with the Stars season 25 partner slow danced. She wore her long brunette locks down and straight, and looked so happy to be in Artem’s arms. Since she admitted her body is still feeling the effects of being postpartum, Artem, 38, sweetly held her face as he kissed her. But Nikki was able to give him a sexy butt grab before it appeared he had to head off to the live premiere of DWTS.

“Hidden Cam Warning. Mama getting her groove back… postpartum panties out the door, boobies still off limits lol, but everyday feeling more like me… and my Daddy is getting his grove back. He hits the ballroom once again tonight on @dancingabc So happy my tiny dancer is back. Tune in and vote for him tonight,” the 36-year-old former WWE star wrote in the caption.

It had remained a secret until the show’s debut as to who the new season’s stars’ pro- partners would be, and Artem has been paired with former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, 35. The two danced the Cha-Cha-Cha and won raves from fans on Twitter. Before he hit the dance floor, fellow pro dancer Emma Slater shared a video with Artem to her Instagram stories where he said he is “so excited! It’s been a year,” that he’s been away from the show and admitted “a lot has happened in a year.” That’s an understatement.

Artem was surprisingly not asked back for season 28 after eight seasons on the ABC show, but was revealed to be part of the revamped season 29 on Aug. 24, six days after the main list of pro’s had been released. During his year away, he and Nikki got engaged and started a family! He’s also a regular presence on her E! reality show Total Bellas. His adoring slow dance with Nikki before heading off to the ABC dance competition was the perfect send-off to let him know how much he’s loved.