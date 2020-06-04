‘Total Bellas’: Artem Proposes To Nikki In A Gorgeous French Chateau — ‘You Turn My World Upside Down’
On the June 4 episode of ‘Total Bellas,’ Artem finally proposed to Nikki by professing his love in France with both of their families in the next room!
The proposal finally happened on this week’s episode of Total Bellas! Nikki Bella and Brie Bella took a trip to France for their wine collection. They were joined by Nikki’s boyfriend, Artem Chigvintsev, as well as Nikki’s mom, Kathy, brother, JJ, and JJ’s wife, Lauren. In France, Artem’s parents and brothers met up with the group, and it was an emotional reunion, as Artem hadn’t seen them in years.
What Nikki didn’t know was that there was a much bigger reason for both families being on the trip — Artem was going to propose on her birthday! He planned the whole thing out with Brie beforehand, and once the group got to France, he pulled Kathy aside to talk to her about it. Like Brie, Kathy was concerned about what Nikki, who admittedly has commitment issues, would do if Artem proposed.
“I just go back to that day [at the zoo] when you acted like you were going to ask her and she freaked out,” Kathy admitted. However, Artem wasn’t concerned about Nikki’s previous hesitations. “I feel like it’s time and I feel very ready,” he said. “I’m going to go with my gut feeling.” By the end of the conversation, Kathy was convinced that Artem proposing was just right. “I would feel very blessed having you as a son-in-law,” she raved. “I see how you take care of my daughter. I see in both of your eyes how much you both love each other. You must know in your heart that the timing is right.”