Stevie Lee: 5 Things To Know About Wrestler & ‘Jackass’ Star Who Has Sadly Died At 54

Pro wrestler Stevie Lee Richardson has sadly died at the age of 54. The athlete, who was otherwise known as Puppet The Psycho Dwarf in the ring, also starred in Jackass 3D and FX’s American Horror Story. His family revealed that he passed away “unexpectedly” on September 9. “Steve “Puppet The Psycho Dwarf” Lee Richardson unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at his home in the morning,” they wrote on a GoFundMe page. “He was beloved by many and has many friends that were family, fans that adored him.” Here are 5 things to know about Stevie.

1. His family wrote that he was a “legend” in the wresting community. “Puppet has put smiles across the world with his hardcore attitude and lifestyle,” his brother Jim wrote on the GoFundMe page. “He is a legend in the art of Midget Wrestling. He needs our help to give him one last curtain call.” His family is requesting donations to assist with the funeral service and burial costs.

2. Stevie began his wrestling career in 2002. He got his start on the series NWA: Total Nonstop Action in the early 2000s, quickly adopting the name “Puppet the Psycho Dwarf.” He later started the Half-Pint Brawlers organization, which went on to be the focus of a Spike TV reality show in 2010.

It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of Stevie Lee, better known as "Puppet The Psycho Dwarf" in the early days of TNA. We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/tdVdCFkNCJ — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 10, 2020

3. He appeared in Jackass 3D. Along with his wrestling career, Stevie was an actor, and appeared as himself in the 2010 feature film Jackass 3D. The movie was the third in the Jackass franchise, and starred Johnny Knoxville.

4. Stevie also has a slew of film and TV credits. He was was cast as a Munchkin in Oz the Great and Powerful, which starred James Franco and Mila Kunis. He also appeared in an episode of Ryan Murphy‘s American Horror Story: Freak Show.

5. He was also a motivational speaker. He wrote on his website Living Outside The Circle, “I’m the only person living with dwarfism in my family, where I always had loving, supportive parents and spouse throughout my childhood and adult life,” he began. “Even early on in life my mother would tell the story on how I would see people stare at me, and my first reaction was to walk up to them to introduce myself with a hug. I guess at the time I didn’t realize that I was physically different or maybe awkward looking toward individuals in society.” Our thoughts are with Stevie’s family.