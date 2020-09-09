Kaley Cuoco Claps Back After She’s Shamed For Wearing A Mask While Working Out

Kaley Cuoco wasn’t having it when commenters on Instagram shamed her for wearing a face mask at the gym. The actress says she won’t stop protecting herself and others, even while she’s working out.

Kaley Cuoco‘s taking every precaution when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic, but apparently some of her Instagram followers have an issue with the actress trying to protect herself. Kaley, 34, posted an innocuous video on September 7 of herself jump roping at a gym, captioned “Jump It Out. My newest obsession during COVID/quarantine! All you need is 20 mins , a jump rope, and good music!” The focus should have been on her impeccable form, but commenters targeted the fact that she kept her face mask on during her workout session.

“You’re wearing a mask because why?” one Instagram commenter asked. “You don’t need a mask when you workout :),” wrote another commenter, as another added, “Don’t use mask to exercise. CO2. Nice going.” The Big Bang Theory star was fed up with comments like, “Take off the mask!!” and addressed them with a message of her own, defending her decision to protect herself — and others — at the gym:

“For everyone and their mask comments. I wear a mask when I’m in an enclosed space around others, which I was,” Kaley wrote in response to the negative comments. “I’m protecting myself and everyone around me. That’s why I choose to wear a mask. Thanks for playing.” For every volatile comment, there was a positive one praising Kaley for caring about safety during the pandemic.

“Thank you for wearing a mask and protecting others as well as yourself. A great example and role model,” one supportive fan commented on Kaley’s video. “Wearing a mask is not dangerous if you listen to your body. Kaley will likely feel a lot fitter after exercising like this once she can train without wearing a mask. It’s like athletes doing altitude training. She is being a responsible citizen, it’s a shame more people can’t be!!” another commenter wrote.