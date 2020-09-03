Selena Gomez Reveals Her Natural, Makeup-Free Skin & Admits To Struggling With Acne

Selena Gomez got candid about her issues with acne in a new video while showing off products from her debut beauty line!

Selena Gomez, 28, continues to treat her millions of fans with something new every single day it appears as of late. The “Naturally” singer went fresh-faced in a video with Vogue on Thursday, September 3, where she flawlessly demonstrated her day-to-night makeup routine. The clip begins with her flat out talking about some of the problems she deals with, like dry & oily skin, something she understandably admits is “annoying”. Selena then started applying a moisturizer from her Rare Beauty line, which officially launched today, before hopping into how she tackles her acne problems.

“I, for sure, have acne, and its usually kind of all in the T-zone,” she said. “I try not to pick at anything — something that’s hard!” Selena also spoke about other beauty regiments that she swears by, including wearing sunscreen, as it relates to an autoimmune condition she’s dealt with for years. “It’s important to keeping your skin looking fresh, but I have Lupus, so being in the sun is kind of difficult for me,” she explains.

Selena continued to dig deep during the 11-minute video about why skincare is so important to her. “When you’re taking care of your skin, you’re taking care of your body, and your mind, and soul—I think it’s all connected,” she said. It’s a celebratory day for her thanks to the launch of Rare Beauty which features a variety of products all available at a price that won’t bust your budget.

There’s so much more that has been going on for Selena professionally as of late. She nearly broke the internet with the video for “Ice Cream” with international girl group Blackpink last month that already has 168 million views on YouTube.

Stay tuned, fans, because it appears as if the best is yet to come from the Texas native. “Selena is proud of her work to this point and has done so many great things in her career on TV and music, but she is looking to go into 2021 and reach a completely different level,” a source close to her told HollywoodLife.