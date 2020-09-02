Brittany Snow’s Hair Makeover: ‘Pitch Perfect’ Star Debuts Super Short Haircut – Before & After Pics

Blonde ambition! Brittany Snow ditched her red hue for a sleek blonde bob in her latest Instagram post — see before & after photos here!

Brittany Snow, 34, just changed up her look! The American Dreams alum showed off a new blonde cut in an Instagram video shared to her account on Wednesday, Sept. 2 and looked absolutely gorgeous. In the two-minute clip, Brittany’s hair was noticeably shorter as she informed her 2.8 million followers about the September Letters initiative for mental health. Opting to rock her hair sleek and straight, the fresh ‘do was a departure from her usual red shade.

The 34-year-old sported the red hue for her March 2020 wedding to realtor Tyler Stanaland, opting for her longer locks to be styled into loose beach waves for the Malibu affair. While she didn’t announce the hair change on her Instagram directly, fans were loving the new quarantine look and quickly took to the comments to show some love. “Love the hair,” and “Love ur hair wow wow wow,” two fans gushed, while others added, “ur hair is sooooooo different” and “omg blonde!”

“Hi guys, my name is Brittany Snow and I’m coming to you from direct sunlight because, you know, I’m a girl,” she explained in the video as her skin and hair glowed on-camera. “If you already follow me here then you may have known that. But I’m glad I clarified. @septemberletters launches today! We are a mental health awareness and letter writing experience from @jaspre @tatumbrandt & me! Write a letter, read a letter, request some help, find a pen pal and feel connected,” she wrote in her caption, adding “Ps. Everyone likes direct sunlight. Not just girls. Let’s be honest.”

Brittany has previously opened up about her changing hair, which, at times, has been for roles — including Pitch Perfect 2. “They really wanted me to be dark red, and I wanted to be lighter like I was in the first movie, but they didn’t want that…but I rocked some light red for a year, after it faded,” she said back in 2015, confessing to The Zoe Report that she feels the most like herself as a strawberry blonde.

“It’s fun to change it up — that’s the cool thing about hair, is that you get it. I’ve been every single color now from chocolate brown to platinum blonde and red in-between. I really feel like the color that makes me feel the most ‘me’ is strawberry blonde,” she also said. “I had to dye my hair back [to blonde] so I’m kind of missing it, but I feel like for fall, after this movie that I’m doing, I’m going to go back to the strawberry blonde. It’s fun to change it up—that’s the cool thing about hair, is that you get to.”