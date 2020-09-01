Aubrey O’Day Poses In Black Swimsuit To Fire Back At ‘Clickbait’ Paparazzi Pics: ‘Stop Abusing Women’s Bodies’

After some people deemed Aubrey O’Day as ‘unrecognizable’ in new photos, she posted a pic of herself in a black swimsuit to show what she REALLY looks like.

Aubrey O’Day has a very important message for the haters. The singer was forced to get her lawyer involved after paparazzi photos of her went viral on Aug. 31. The photos sparked some nasty comments from Internet trolls, and Aubrey fired back in the best way possible with a post on Twitter. Despite feeling ‘degraded,’ she put on a one-piece swimsuit to shut up the haters who were saying hurtful things about her.

it’s so sick what ppl will do for click bait! and that my lawyer needed this photo to defend me against it.. when is this industry going to stop abusing women’s bodies! Sorry my place is a mess, currently remodeling my glam room- I’m sure it’ll be written that I’m a hoarder next! pic.twitter.com/Q1xU25LzMh — Aubrey O'Day (@AubreyODay) September 1, 2020

“It’s so sick what ppl will do for click bait!” Aubrey wrote. “And that my lawyer needed this photo to defend me against it…when is this industry going to stop abusing women’s bodies!” Along with the message and swimsuit selfie, Aubrey also held up a piece of paper with the date written on it to prove that the photo was taken on the same day as the paparazzi pics.

makes me sick. I was jamming to Brandy & Monica Verzuz. Started my glam room and BOOM my whole night is ruined! then my attny has me taking photos with date and time to prove them false. Like, I’m tired of this stupid shallow abussive industry. https://t.co/qXziNNvw9a — Aubrey O'Day (@AubreyODay) September 1, 2020

Her rant didn’t end there, though! After Aubrey received support from her fans, she responded to one message in particular. “[It] makes me sick,” she admitted. “I was jamming to Brandy and Monica Verzuz. Started my glam room and BOOM my whole night is ruined! Then my [attorney] has me taking photos with date and time to prove them false. Like, I’m tired of this stupid, shallow, abusive industry.”

Unfortunately, Aubrey is no stranger to what life is like in the spotlight. She first broke out in the music industry while appearing on Making the Band in 2004. She was selected as a member of the group Danity Kane that season. Aubrey left the group in 2008, and Danity Kane officially disbanded shortly after that. They briefly reunited in 2013.

In addition to her music career, Aubrey has also made headlines for her personal life. She previously dated DJ Pauly D, and they went through a brutal public breakup, which ended with an appearance on Marriage Boot Camp. Aubrey also claimed to have had an affair with married Donald Trump Jr. after her appearance on The Celebrity Apprentice in 2012. While appearing on Ex on the Beach in 2019, she admitted that she felt that she and Don Jr. were “soulmates” during their time together. He has never commented on the allegations.