Aubrey O’Day Shows Off Extremely Plump Lips & Bikini Bod In Sexy New Photo

Aubrey O’Day stunned in her latest Instagram photo, which shows off her new, huge pout and her hot body in a bikini. So fierce!

Aubrey O’Day is back on Instagram, flaunting her newly plumped lips and toned body for a hot new photo. Danity Kane singer, 35, posted a sexy pic that showed her wearing another cute Fashion Nova bikini that she promised to rock on the next episode of Ex on the Beach. Her barely-there outfit consisted of a silky, white bikini top and a pair of matching dolphin shorts that accentuated her amazing hips and butt, as well as her toned stomach. In the photo, Aubrey is totally tan and her chest is barely covered by the triangle top. You can see the pic for yourself below!

It also showcases what everyone’s been talking about: her huge lips. Fans were shocked when someone recently pointed out that her pout is far plumper than it was back in her Danity Kane days. This is clearly not a case of over-lining with nude lipliner, as the Kardashians and Jenners are known to do quite frequently. Paired with heavy makeup and super straight hair, it’s hard to even recognize Aubrey compared to her past self. She looks beautiful either way, though! In the new photo, Aubrey ditched the platinum locks for a chic, smokey grey color and wet waves. She chose heavy eyeliner and nude lipgloss.

Over the summer, Aubrey got into it with Wendy Williams after the daytime talk show host slammed her for getting plastic surgery. Wendy, never one to mince words, said on the July 19 episode of The Wendy Williams Show, “What did she used to look like? She’s really young. You don’t start doing that stuff until you get to a particular age. She’s going to have to keep up all that filler and work and stuff,” later adding that she “loves” Aubrey.

Yeah, Aubrey didn’t take kindly to that. “ma, u got so much to say when I’m not sitting in front of you, why don’t you be a real one and run your mouth like this face to face. I dare you. I’ll clear my f**king calendar,” Donald Trump Jr.‘s ex tweeted.