Aubrey O’Day Calls Out Wendy Williams For Running ‘Her Mouth’ About Her Having Plastic Surgery

Despite it being Wendy Williams‘ birthday, Aubrey O’Day took to Twitter to slam the TV show host for talking about her plastic surgery. “ma, u got so much to say when I’m not sitting in front of you, why don’t you be a real one and run your mouth like this face to face. I dare you. I’ll clear my fucking calendar,” the former Danity Kane singer wrote in a tweet. Yikes! This came after Wendy threw some shade (as she does!) at Aubrey’s looks during her “Hot Topics” segment on Thursday’s show.

“What did she used to look like?” Wendy asked her producers as “before” and “after” photos came up on the screen behind her. “She’s really young. You don’t start doing that stuff until you get to a particular age. She’s going to have to keep up all that filler and work and stuff,” Wendy continued. Despite her comments, the host added, “I love her, she’s been here on the show.” Aubrey became a “Hot Topic,” not for her plastic surgery, but for speaking out against Diddy, who recently revealed he was bringing back the show where Aubrey found fame, Making The Band. Aubrey addressed questions about Danity Kane possibly reuniting with the show’s return, writing, “You know he can’t finish any artist he starts.”

“Listen, Aubrey. Sour grapes. He might not have finished with Danity Kane, but maybe that’s because you weren’t as big as you thought you were,” Wendy said of Aubrey’s shade toward Diddy. “Lil’ Kim was created by Puffy. She’s a legend and an icon. Faith Evans, Mary J. Blige, Biggie Smalls, Janelle Monáe, French Montana, Machine Gun Kelly…get your facts.” We’re anxious to see if Wendy responds to Aubrey calling her out today, but many fans sided with the TV show host, saying the singer was out of line. “Lmao, we wouldn’t know who Aubrey O’Day is without Diddy so maybe that was more her job than this,” one user wrote. “Girl you just wanna get on the show. Sit down!” another said.

