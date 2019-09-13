Aubrey O’Day Is Unrecognizable With Plump Lips & Heavy Makeup In Shocking New Pic

Aubrey O’Day, is that you? The reality television star debuted a brand new look on her Instagram stories, and fans are going bananas over it!

Fans got an unexpected surprise after singer and reality television star, Aubrey O’Day, 35, debuted a brand new look on her Instagram Stories. The former Danity Kane singer uploaded a photo of herself, which you can see here, looking completely unrecognizable with larger-than-life lips and heavy makeup, prompting fans to seriously freak out over her different appearance.

Naturally, Twitter went wild when they caught wind of the pic. One said that Aubrey’s “face looks like it’s melting,” while another claimed, “It’s like her lips wanna slide down her face tho smh.” The comments continued to pour in, with one Twitter user stating, “This is sad but it’s what happens when you date one of Trump’s sons,” and another adding, “What in the blow up doll hell is this?”

However, Aubrey’s new look shouldn’t come as that big of a shock to fans. The Ex on the Beach star is incredibly active on her Instagram account, posting pics and videos left and right. One scroll through her account shows the singer’s plump pout and love of heavy, dramatic makeup.

Aubrey currently stars on the MTV reality show, Ex on the Beach. The show follows famous reality stars looking for love, only to be blindsided by their exes showing up to crash the party. Aubrey spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife about her high-profile relationship with Jersey Shore star, DJ Pauly D, 39, which ended in July 2017. “I told a lot of truth about my experience with Pauly,” she said. “I had such a toxic, unhealthy, abusive situation with him. I needed a year and two months of therapy to find myself and I would never want to see him again. I think the fear in my stomach of him [showing up as an ex] was real.”