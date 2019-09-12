‘Ex On The Beach’ Preview: Aubrey Enlists Coffey To Give Mark Kissing Lessons & Things Get Steamy

Life is GOOD for Aubrey O’Day on ‘Ex on the Beach’ — she’s currently dating both Mark AND Coffey, and got to makeout with BOTH of them in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek!

When most people have an ex arrive to Ex on the Beach, things quickly blow up for them, but that’s not the case for Aubrey O’Day! Last week, her ex, Lisa Coffey showed up, which could’ve easily put a damper on the singer’s relationship with Mark Jansen. Instead, she got Coffey and Mark to agree to let her date them both. Now, in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Sept. 12 episode, Aubrey really does enjoy the best of both worlds after she asks Coffey to give Mak some kissing lessons.

“First and foremost, I know I’m not a bad kisser, because I’ve kissed enough girls where they want seconds,” Mark says in his confessional. “But I’ll play along because I get to kiss Coffey and Coffey’s f***ing hot. So, if you want to teach me how to kiss…teach me how to kiss!” Coffey is also up for the challenge because, as she explains, “I’m going to show him what I’m about. I’m not going to pass up the opportunity. So I kiss him. I feel like Mark isn’t a competition to me anymore after I kissed him and realized he couldn’t kiss. If he can’t kiss, imagine what he can’t do in the bedroom.”

Aubrey also chimes in during the kissing lessons and urges Mark to “slow it down,” while Coffey lets him know that his “problem” is getting too excited. “I don’t know if it’s because the girls kiss each other, but I’ve never kissed anybody like this,” Mark admits. “The way they use their tongues…maybe I haven’t been kissing right..but it’s weird.”

After getting in some practice with Coffey, Mark moves onto Aubrey, and they can’t take their lips away from each other! At that point, Coffey decides to just leave the room. “I’m leaving this date right now because Mark is going to fail,” she explains. “He can’t kiss, so I can’t even imagine if he can f***. Let me just keep it real.”

When Coffey goes back to join the rest of the group, everyone is pretty confused about why she left Aubrey and Mark alone together. “I’m not sure what Coffey is angling for here,” Devin Walker says. “Are you fight for your girl…or are you trying to set her up with Mark? Bizarre.” Ex on the Beach airs Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. on MTV.