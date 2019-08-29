‘Ex On The Beach’ Preview: Aubrey Admits She’s ‘Falling’ For Mark — He’s ‘More Than My Cuddle Buddy’

In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of tonight’s ‘Ex on the Beach,’ Aubrey realizes how strong her feelings are for Mark after a steamy sushi date.

Things have been heating up for Aubrey O’Day and Mark Jansen since the premiere of Ex on the Beach, and during the Aug. 29 episode, he wants to do something special for her. So, a sushi chef comes to the house, and Aubrey gets to cover her man’s body in raw fish, rice and wasabi. “I love sushi,” she admits. “And I have to say,I am falling for Mark. I actually am really impressed with him. He did all of this for me. He wants it hot and he wants it on his body and he’s going to get it!”

Unfortunately, the wasabi proves to be a little too much. “I’m starting to see third degree burns on his body from the wasabi,” she laughs. “This is going to be quick date!” Still, Aubrey is definitely invested in where things are going. “I don’t know if Mark is my future baby daddy,” she says. “But he is definitely more than my cuddle buddy at this point!’

Aubrey and Mark hit it off right away on this season of Ex on the Beach, but their relationship was briefly derailed when his ex, Elena Davies, showed up on the beach. Luckily for Mark, she was voted out during the first cut ceremony following her arrival, so he’s been able to spend his time getting to know Aubrey better instead.

We’ll see more about what goes down between these two when the next episode of Ex on the Beach airs at 9:00 p.m. on MTV.