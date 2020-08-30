Megan Thee Stallion Bops To Her New Beats In An Orange Bikini After Her Stellar Virtual Concert

Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram to share a video of herself showing off her impressive freestyle skills while listening to new beats on a computer and wearing a flattering orange bikini top.

Megan Thee Stallion, 25, was a perfect summer beauty in her latest post! The rapper shared a brand new Instagram video that showed her sitting at a table while listening to new beats on her computer and wearing an orange bikini top and matching orange baseball cap. She also wore large hoop earrings and showed off long nails that were painted blue as she impressively rapped lyrics during a freestyle session.

“Going through beats and I just had to do a Lil quick freestyle 😛 @liljumadedabeat send me another pack,” she captioned the eye-catching clip. Once her post went public, it didn’t take long for her fans to respond with positive words in the comments section. “Omg I miss these lil freestyles !! Let me go watch it again,” one follower wrote while another gushed, “I love freestyle Meg!”

Megan’s latest video comes just four days after she killed it with a performance on JAY-Z’s streaming platform, Tidal. She performed her song “Freak Nasty”, which is off her 2018 EP Tina Snow, and other hits while she danced and twerked around the stage. Although the appearance was impressive in of itself, it was even more so considering she was shot in both feet just six weeks earlier and had to have the bullets surgically removed.

The shooting incident understandably made headlines and although there was confusion at first, Megan confirmed that she was shot in an Instagram post that she shared on July 15. “On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me,” she wrote in the shocking post. “I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets.”

On the night of July 12, when the incident happened, Canadian rapper Tory Lanez, 27, was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle and Megan later took to Twitter to further comment on her feelings about the traumatic situation and the seriousness of it all. “Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own,” the tweet read.” It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatized.”