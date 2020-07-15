Kelsey Nicole: 5 Things To Know About Megan Thee Stallion’s BFF Who Denies Shooting Her With A Gun

Megan Thee Stallion’s BFF Kelsey Nicole posted then deleted the message, explaining she ‘would never’ have shot someone, but that she was present for the incident.

Fans of Megan Thee Stallion, 25, already know her closest friend Kelsey Nicole from Instagram — but the social media star got the spotlight thrust on her after an incident that led to Tory Lanez, 27, being arrested and Megan being shot in the foot. Kelsey denied that she had anything to do with the traumatizing incident in a brief Instagram post that was shared then deleted on Wednesday, July 15. “I want to clear up the rumors that I shot Megan,” Kelsey wrote. “I WASN’T the one with the gun and would never do something like that. However I was present,” she added. Learn more about Megan’s BFF who’s of the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper.

1. She’s supported Megan from day 1. Kelsey’s earliest Instagram post is on of her congratulating Megan on her success, specifically earning an award for her 2019 mixtape Fever. “Success is no accident , it is hard work, sacrifice and loving what you do! I am beyond proud of you and all you have accomplished & know you’re on the way to achieve much more! Congratulationsssssssss,” Kelsey gushed on a photo of the “Big Ole Freak” rapper accepting an award from BET. “You have always been such a selfless,confident, and authentic individual & I admire you for that ! You’ve stayed true to yourself and journey without allowing shit to interfere or slow you down,” she also added.

2. She defended Megan through her record label drama. Megan publicly came forward about severing ties with Houston’s 1501 Records, leading the label owner Carl Crawford to question Meg’s “loyalty.” Kelsey quickly clapped back with an epic response. “Sir you have no idea what you’re talking about Carl hasn’t spent any money on megan since 2017 MEGAN PAYS FOR ALL HER OWN S—. Speak facts if you’re going to speak . Megan ain’t never been greedy in her life , and whatever he invested he made back plus more,” Kelsey wrote. “She didn’t attempt to sign with anyone else , she never not once tried to leave 1501 she simply enhanced her career by accepting a MANAGEMENT deal which she needed at the scale she was/is on . He still benefiting from her so what are you talking about ? And it’s not that she didn’t literally read her contract , she didn’t understand the verbiage at that time and now that she does she simply requested for it to be fixed,” Kelsey went explained in her reply.

3. She’s seemingly in Megan’s unreleased music video for “Girls In The Hood.” While Megan has yet to release the official music video for the song, Kelsey can be seen hanging out on what appears to be a set! Rocking a pair of denim daisy dukes, sandals and a t-shirt hat reads “Angels,” Kelsey looked amazing as she bounced to music in a vintage car!

4. She’s Megan’s assistant. In addition to being her BFF, Kelsey also works for the Houston-based rapper! “Kelsey is very business-minded, very organized, very on-time. I’m like, ‘You should quit your job and be my assistant’,” Megan said of her to Rolling Stone in Feb. 2020.

5. She went to college with Megan. Megan, Kelsey and their other BFF Daren all attended Houston’s Prairie View A&M University for their freshman year! The trio quickly became on-campus stars for their popular twerking videos, which Megan later got in trouble for. “I was like, ‘God damn…‘I’m really in trouble [for] twerking right now!’” she later reflected to Rolling Stone. Megan has openly spoke about pursuing her college education, despite becoming a successful music star!