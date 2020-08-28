Kim Kardashian Rocks Leather Dress & Matching Trench Coat While Out To Dinner With Pals

SKIMS mogul Kim Kardashian may be embroiled in a lot of family drama, but that hasn’t impacted her fashion game! The reality star looked super chic in a black leather mini dress.

Kim Kardashian has stepped out looking sexier than ever! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star went to dinner in Malibu on August 25, and flaunted her super toned legs in a black, leather mini dress. The 39-year-old paired the skintight dress, which was adorned with a red jewel-encrusted cross, with a matching leather trench coat despite the warm California weather. Kim opted out of wearing any accessories, instead matching the outfit with a pair of clear, slingback heels and pulling her long hair into a dramatic plait with hair extensions.

She also pulled together a dramatic makeup look, including super long lashes, and dark contouring, however she wasn’t seen wearing a protective face mask, going against CDC guidelines. It comes amid plenty of family drama involving her husband Kanye West. Their marital issues have been fodder for news outlets for many years, but after his now-infamous Twitter rants, she will likely be keeping mum about their dramas. “Kim is not discussing what’s going on with Kanye with her friends,” a source close to the family shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.

A lot of Kim’s friends “are too scared to ask and feel if she wants to talk about it, she will,” the source said, adding, “She doesn’t bring him up and is keeping what’s happening with him very, very private. She’s in her normal, good mood, and you wouldn’t know if something was going on with her or her marriage.”

The insider also dished, “It sounds like if we do see Kanye on Keeping Up next season, it’ll be extremely minimal. Nobody has heard of him filming anything for next season yet.” Kim is now “back in LA for filming and work meetings, and nobody is even sure if Kanye is here. She’s just really focused on her law studies and kids right now. The other free time she has is really spent working on her brand.”