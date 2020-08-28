‘Avengers’ Stars Mourn ‘Black Panther’ Chadwick Boseman: See Tributes From Marvel Celebs

You couldn’t have the Avengers without the Black Panther, and it was with a heavy heart that the Marvel universe lost one of it’s greatest superheroes when Chadwick Boseman died on Aug. 28.

In news the shook every Marvel fan to their core, Chadwick Boseman, best known as bringing King T’Challa to life on the big screen in The Black Panther and three other Marvel movies, died on Friday, August 28th after battling stage four colon cancer. Although Chadwick never spoke publicly about his diagnosis, he worked through his treatment for much of his career starting in 2016, according to the official statement sent out to fans on Twitter.

Shortly after the news of his death, tributes pour in from fans and friends alike, including those who stood alongside him in in the Marvel cinematic universe. Don Cheadle, who played James Rhodes / War Machine alongside Chadwick in three of his Marvel films was the first to pay tribute.

i will miss you, birthday brother. you were always light and love to me. my god … ✌🏿♥️✊🏿 🙅🏿‍♂️ forever and ever … https://t.co/9pORaKZuQN pic.twitter.com/awX3DiTVwn — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) August 29, 2020

“I will miss you, birthday brother,” he wrote on Twitter, sharing a special selfie of them together at a stadium event. “You were always light and love to me.” Soon after, Brie Larson, who only starred alongside Chadwick in the final Avengers film as Captain Marvel, posted her tribute on Twitter. “Chadwick was someone who radiated power and peace,” she wrote. “Who stood for so much more than himself. Who took the time to really see how you were doing and gave words of encouragement when you felt unsure…Rest in power and peace my friend.”

“All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of Chadwick Boseman,” Mark Ruffalo, the behind the Hulk, wrote on Twitter. “What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King.”

As for the studio who gave him his super suit, Marvel posted a special tribute to their King of Wakanda. “Our hears are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family, Your legacy will live on forever.

Chadwick starred as T’Challa in four Marvel movies. He made his first appearance as the Black Panther in Captain America: Civil War, where he fought alongside the likes of Iron Man and the Black Widow. The film was followed by his character’s standalone movie in 2018, and Avengers: Infinity War later that year. His final appearance in the MCU was in Avengers: Endgame, though plans for a second Black Panther movie were in the works at the time of his death.

But Chadwick had other super roles before T’Challa. His career first took off with his portrayals of Black American icons Jackie Robinson in 2013 film 42 and James Brown in 2014’s Get on Up.

A great talent taken far too soon.