‘Teen Mom 2’s Chelsea Houska Teases ‘Shocking’ New Season: It’s ‘Different’ Than Anything ‘Seen Before’

‘Teen Mom 2’ is about to kick off its tenth (!) season on Sept. 1, and according to longtime star Chelsea Houska, it’ll be the most ‘shocking’ set of episodes yet.

Season 10 of Teen Mom 2 might just be its most “chaotic” one yet, according to Chelsea Houska, 28, who EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife why fans won’t want to miss the series’ newest batch of episodes. MTV previously revealed the new season, which premieres on Sept. 1 at 8pm, will tackle everyone’s “breaking points” and for Chelsea that involves tough decisions for daughter Aubree, 10, and facing COVID-19 head-on.

In the trailer for the new season, which debuted on Aug. 3, Chelsea can be seen getting emotional over legal matters involving Aubree. And when we asked her about that incident specifically, Chelsea told HollywoodLife, “I feel like this time [what we’re dealing with] is a little bit different than times [you’ve] seen before. I feel like this season is a lot about finally figuring out what works best for [Cole DeBoer and I] as a whole and what works best for Aubree, which is really the most important thing — what’s best for her and how she is feeling with everything.”

And legal matter won’t be the only thing giving Chelsea anxiety this season. She also told us that the cast was asked to film themselves a bit this season amid the coronavirus pandemic. Chelsea can even be seen taking a COVID-19 test in the 90-second trailer. “We had to start filming everything on our own, like with our phones and stuff, which has been so, so different.” Chelsea explained.

She continued, “I mean, I’m definitely not a cameraman, and I give props to them for what they do, because I’m not good at it. But yeah, so it’s just been kind of weird.” But even without the drama of a pandemic, this new season of Teen Mom 2 will most certainly keep fans interested.

“I feel like it’s always going to be chaotic drama,” Chelsea, who’s currently expecting her fourth child with her hunky husband, told us. “[The show is] always so shocking. I always go in thinking, ‘Okay, maybe this season everyone’s got their s*** together and everything’s going to be smooth sailing.’ And then you see the trailer, and it’s always just like, ‘Dang!’ I’m excited because I don’t usually know what’s going on with the other girls, you know, personally. So I get excited for the trailers and everything, too.”

We feel you, Chelsea. We feel you.

Season 10 of Teen Mom 2 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 8pm on MTV!