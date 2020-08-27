‘The Challenge’s Kailah Casillas Engaged: See Her Stunning Ring From Sam Bird

Congratulations are in order for MTV star, Kailah Casillas — she’s engaged to her boyfriend of less than one year, Sam Bird!

Kailah Casillas is engaged! The 27-year-old took to Instagram on Aug. 27 to reveal that she’s marrying her boyfriend, Sam Bird. She posted a photo of herself showing off her stunning engagement ring, with Sam’s hand in hers. “I’m marrying my favorite person in the world,” she captioned the cute photo.

Kailah, who is best known for starring on MTV’s The Challenge, started dating Sam at the end of 2019. Before this, she was in a relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Mikey, for several years. Kailah cheated on Mikey with Stephen Bear while filming The Challenge: Total Madness in 2019. When she returned home after filming, she and Mikey split, and she moved from Las Vegas to Florida.

Sam, who was on the UK version of Love Island and Ex on the Beach, spent several months in the United States with Kailah when they first got together. They quarantined together in Florida during the beginning weeks of the coronavirus shutdown. Eventually, the two were able to travel to Europe, and have been there for the past few months. It appears that they will be staying overseas until COVID-19 border restrictions are lifted and Sam will be allowed to re-enter the U.S.

Kailah made her reality television debut on The Real World: Go Big Or Go Home in 2015. She then appeared on The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions the following year. Since then, Kailah has become a regular competitor on The Challenge, and she competed on four subsequent seasons. Unfortunately, she has yet to win, although she did make the final on The Challenge: Vendettas.

Throughout her time on MTV, Kailah has been linked to various cast members. She had a fling with Cory Wharton, who has two daughters (one with Cheyenne Floyd, from The Challenge, and one with Taylor Selfridge, from Are You The One?). However, it appears that her flirty days are over, as she’s clearly ready to settle down with Sam! Meanwhile, Sam dated Georgia Steel after they met on Love Island, but they ended things after not being able to work it out on Ex on the Beach.