Larsa Pippen, 46, Stuns In Gorgeous Gold Dress & 10 More Stars Who’ve Glittered In The Sparkly Color

When it comes to golden dresses, nobody sparkles brighter than Larsa Pippen! The former reality TV star loves rocking the glittery trend, and so do these other celebs.

Larsa Pippen loves to make an entrance, and one way she does that is with bold colors and fabrics. Gold, in particular is among her favorites colors to rock on a night out, and she took to Instagram on August 22 to share a snap of herself in a golden, mesh dress. “Golden,” she simply captioned the pic, which showed her posing with her hands on her hips in a partially see-through floor length dress.

The figure-hugging dress showed off her curves, as she appeared to be wearing a black one-piece swimsuit underneath. The former Real Housewives of Miami star kept her makeup look minimal, and pulled her highlighted tresses back behind her shoulders. This of course, wasn’t the first time she’s worn a stunning gold gown. Back in 2019, Larsa stunned in an asymmetrical gold mini dress when she attended Universal’s Grammys after party in Los Angeles.

The socialite hit the red carpet in the figure-hugging, glittery dress, which she paired with strappy black pumps. Another celeb who loves rocking the trend is Gigi Hadid. The blonde beauty totally knocked it out of the park when she wore a gold Versace mini dress. The supermodel opted for the glittering gown in celebration of her birthday in April 2018, and was accompanied by sister Bella Hadid.

She looked gorgeous in the strapless, sequined number which she paired with Christian Louboutin stiletto pumps. Gigi’s monochromatic look was brought together by her golden eye makeup, and her stunning sandy blonde locks didn’t hurt either!

Olivia Culpo is yet another golden girl who has turned heads in a gorgeous gold number. The former Miss Universe wore an embellished Julien Macdonald mini dress when she attended a Sports Illustrated event in Miami on back in 2018. Of course, she paired it was hoop earrings, a sparkly clutch, and metallic heels. Scroll through our gallery above to see more celebs stunning in gold dresses.