The Chicks Perform Gorgeous A Cappella National Anthem On Last Night Of 2020 DNC — Watch

Political News Editor

The Chicks weren’t in the same room when they performed at the 2020 DNC, but their voices brought the country together for an unforgettable, a cappella version of the national anthem.

Who better to usher in the Democratic nominee for president than The Chicks? The legendary country trio performed a gorgeous rendition of the national anthem on the last day of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, August 20, just hours before Joe Biden accepted the nomination. Natalie Maines, Emily Strayer, and Martie Maguire recorded the national anthem separately amid the pandemic, but their triumphant voices were all that was needed to make the performance legendary. You can watch the chill-inducing video below:

Anyone alive in the early aughts knows that the members of the band, which recently dropped the “Dixie” from their name,  are famed for their political activism. The band was ostracized from the largely conservative country community when they said at a concert in 2003 that, “we’re ashamed the President of the United States is from Texas.” It was just days before the United States invaded Iraq, claiming the the country was hiding weapons of mass destruction (they weren’t).

But George W. Bush is nothing compared to Donald Trump, according to Natalie. She confessed on Watch What Happens Live that she’d rather kiss the former president than suffer for another four years of this administration! “You know I joke that today I might actually make out with George Bush,” she said on the July 21 episode. “I mean, I don’t rethink that I didn’t want to go to war and that weapons of mass destruction were a lie. But yes, it would be a huge love fest if I saw George Bush right now. Because of where we’re at with this current president.”

If you haven’t registered to vote yet, there’s still time. But make sure you do so ASAP! All it takes is filling out the form below: