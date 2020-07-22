Watch
Natalie Maines Jokes That Donald Trump Makes Her Want To Make Out With George W. Bush

The Dixie Chicks,from left, Emily Robison, Natalie Maines and Martie Maguire are photographed at Sony Studios in New York THE DIXIE CHICKS, NEW YORK, USA
The Dixie Chicks - Emily Robison and Natalie Maines 'Mack, Jack and McConaughey' Gala, Austin, USA - 12 Apr 2018 Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala benefit at ACL-Live
The Dixie Chicks from left, Emily Robison, Natalie Maines, and Martie Maguire holds the Grammy for award for best country album at the 45th Annual Grammy Awards, in New York GRAMMYS, NEW YORK, USA
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Cabin Creek/Weinstein Company/Kobal/Shutterstock (5875765b) Martie Maguire, Natalie Maines, Emilie Robison Shut Up and Sing - 2006 Director: Cecilia/Kopple Peck Cabin Creek Films/Weinstein Company USA Film Portrait The Wedding Weekend View Gallery View Gallery 5 Photos.
The Chicks’ music career was nearly derailed after lead singer Natalie Maines dissed then-President George W. Bush over the Iraq war. Now she says she’d kiss the former POTUS when comparing him to Donald Trump.

One of the best things to ever happen to George W. Bush‘s presidential legacy is Donald Trump‘s current presidency. The Dixie Chicksnow known as just The Chicks — lead singer Natalie Maines says that the Bush administration’s lies over weapons of mass destruction in Iraq seems lesser in comparison to the volume of lies that Trump tells. Despite saying “We’re ashamed the President of the United States is from Texas,” in concert days before the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq, Natalie now says she’d have a huge “love fest” with Bush today, because of where Trump has taken the country.

The Chicks appeared remotely on the July 21 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. The 52-year-old host read off a question from a viewer who wanted to know Texas-native Natalie’s “reaction to the backlash Ellen got last fall when she was sitting next to George W. Bush at a Cowboys game.” Daytime talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, 62, posed with the 74-year-old conservative former president at a Cowboys game versus the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 6, 2019. She later responded to massive Twitter backlash by reminding everyone to be unconditionally kind to one another, regardless of political beliefs.

George W. Bush and wife Laura
Former President George W. Bush and wife Laura walk off the field after participating in a ceremony with Medal of Honor recipients during a NFL game featuring the Dallas Cowboys versus the Green Bay Packers in Arlington, Texas on Oct. 6, 2019. The conservative former POTUS would later pose with Ellen DeGeneres at the game, causing fan backlash for the openly gay talk show host. Photo credit: AP Images.

Andy asked “Did you follow that at all?” 45-year-old Natalie smiled and responded, “I did see that. You know I joke that today I might actually make out with George Bush.” Andy then inquired, “I was actually going to ask you that and I’m sure you’ve been asked before. But does the current president at least make you rethink at all your feelings for George W. Bush?”

Natalie replied, “Yes, I mean I don’t rethink that I didn’t want to go to war and that weapons of mass destruction were a lie,” she snarked, “But yes, it would be a huge love fest if I saw George Bush right now. Because of where we’re at with this current president.”

The Chicks
The Dixie Chicks as seen from left, Emily Robison, Natalie Maines and Martie Maguire, wave to the crowd during a performance on ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ on May 26, 2006. Photo credit: AP Images.

The Chicks’ career nearly imploded after the massive backlash following Natalie’s 2003 concert comment about then-President Bush. Fans turned against them as being unpatriotic, and many country radio stations stopped playing their songs. The aftermath was featured in the 2006 documentary Dixie Chicks: Shut Up and Sing. The trio released a successful album in 2006, Taking the Long Way, but it would be seven years before they hit the road touring again in 2013. They finally released their studio follow up album Gaslighter on July 17, 2020, 14 years after Taking the Long Way.