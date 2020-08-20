‘MAFS: Couples’ Cam’ Preview: Jephte Reveals He’s Leaving To Give Shawniece Some Space

Quarantine hasn’t been easy for Shawniece and Jephte. In this EXCLUSIVE ‘MAFS: Couples’ Cam’ preview, Jephte’s decided to leave with the baby for a few days to give him and Shawniece some much-needed space.

“Lately, it has been crazy,” Shawniece Jackson reveals in our EXCLUSIVE preview of the Aug. 20 episode of Married At First Sight: Couples’ Cam. Jephte Pierre admits that “quarantine and parenting has been tough.” Given that they can’t go anywhere, they’re confined to their place. “We’re on top of each other,” he says.

Shawniece had to leave her job and take care of her and Jephte’s young daughter, Laura, full time. “We haven’t had time to ourselves. We haven’t had time together,” Shawniece admits. “It’s just been so much happening right now, and I think it’s been putting a lot of strain on our relationship.”

In order to give them both the space they need, Jephte is going to leave with Laura to go visit his family in New York for a few days. “To relax and just try to reset,” Jephte says. When the idea of couples counseling is brought up, Jephte doesn’t think it’s necessary.

“Maybe it’s just a bunch of little things adding up,” Jephte says about the state of his relationship with Shawniece. “So, hopefully, these couple of days can give us some space and we’ll give it another crack when I get back.” Shawniece and Jephte were matched in season 6 of Married at First Sight. They are still married today and welcomed their daughter Laura in 2018.

Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam is a self-shot series showcasing the highs and lows of domestic live of 9 fan-favorite MAFS couples. The couples take fans inside their homes with mounted cameras, diary cams, and virtual group chats while in quarantine. Additional couples featured this season include Danielle and Bobby, Doug and Jamie, Ashley and Anthony, Steph and AJ, Kristine and Keith, Beth and Jamie, and Greg and Deonna. Married At First Sight: Couples’ Cam airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.