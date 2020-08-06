‘MAFS: Couples’ Cam’ Sneak Peek: Danielle & Bobby Learn The Sex Of Their Second Child

Danielle and Bobby find out if they’re having a boy or a girl in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of ‘Married At First Sight: Couples’ Cam.’ Bobby doesn’t want to know, but Danielle can’t help but tell him the exciting news.

The results are in! Danielle Bergman steps into the hall to listen to the voicemail her doctor left her in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Aug. 6 episode of Married At First Sight: Couples’ Cam. Bobby Dodd doesn’t want to know the sex, so Danielle has walked away so he doesn’t hear the voicemail.

The doctor reveals that Danielle and Bobby’s second child is a baby BOY! Danielle tears up when she learns what she’s having. Their daughter, Olivia, is going to have a baby brother to play with now.

“I know that Bobby said he didn’t want to know the sex of the baby, but now that I know what it is there’s no way to keep this from him because I know how much he’s always wanted a boy,” Danielle says. She walks into the living room and tells him that they’re having a boy. He is nearly speechless!

“You’re kidding me. You swear?” he asks. Danielle promises Bobby that she’s not joking around with him. They share a sweet hug and celebrate with their little family. Olivia looks so excited to be a big sister.

Danielle and Bobby found out earlier in the season that they were expecting baby #2. Their daughter, Olivia, was born in Feb. 2019. Danielle and Bobby met on Married at First Sight and got married in season 7.

Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam is a self-shot series that follows the highs, lows, humor, drama, and domestic life of nine fan-favorite Married at First Sight couples from 10 seasons on the air. Other couples featured in the season include Doug and Jamie, Ashley and Anthony, Shawniece and Jephte, Steph and AJ, Kristine and Keith, Beth and Jamie, andGreg and Deonna. The show airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.