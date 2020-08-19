Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Passionately Kiss In New Video After Twitter Drama & Tearful Wyoming Reunion

Kanye West sweetly locked lips with Kim Kardashian at a Sunday Service event! Just a few weeks ago, the Yeezy boss tweeted that he’s been trying to ‘get divorced’ from Kim.

Kanye West appears to be taking a leap of “faith” in his marriage with Kim Kardashian. In a video shared to the 43-year-old rapper’s Twitter account on Aug. 19, Kanye and Kim walked across the lawn at a Sunday Service event and met each other with a passionate kiss. A chorus of gospel singers harmonized during the kiss, making the scene even more sentimental. “WE’RE STEPPING OUT ON FAITH,” Kanye captioned the clip.

Despite the social media PDA — it’s unclear if the moment was filmed before or after Kanye publicly tweeted that he’s been trying to get “divorced” from Kim — a source told us that their recent vacations were “for” their kids North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1, rather than their marriage. “Kim and Kanye are getting along just fine right now. It’s all for the kids so they’re not getting into anything about their relationship,” a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife after the family of six traveled to the Dominican Republic and “glamped” in Colorado at the beginning of August.

“Most of their conversations are about the kids. Nothing has changed between them,” the insider had added, and clarified that the getaways were “in no way an attempt to save their marriage or work on things — it’s solely about the kids and them having time together as a family.” Regardless, they appeared to be on good terms when Kanye shared a clip of himself making Kim laugh with his silly dance moves (see below).

Kanye West shared this clip from his vacation with Kim and their children on Aug. 7, 2020. (Twitter/@kanyewest)

Towards the end of July, Kanye caused an uproar when he took to Twitter and made some eyebrow-raising claims about his wife of six years. “Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out [a horror film] because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday,” Kanye wrote in a since-deleted tweet. The Yeezy founder was referring to his claim that he and Kim almost considered aborting their firstborn, North, which he said at his first presidential campaign rally on July 19. Kanye also called out his mother-in-law Kris Jenner in multiple tweets, such as this since-deleted message that read, “Kriss don’t play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children. Ya’ll tried to lock me up.”

Kim broke her silence on the tweet storm by addressing Kanye’s Bipolar diagnosis and “the stigma and misconceptions about mental health” in an Instagram Story post. Shortly after, Kanye also issued a public statement, in which he apologized “for going public with something that was a private matter” and asked for his wife’s forgiveness. Kim then left Los Angeles to reunite with Kanye in Wyoming — where he had been tweeting from — where Kim was seen crying while talking with Kanye inside a car. By the looks of Kanye’s recent post, though, it appears that they’re working through their problems as a team!