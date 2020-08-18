Kanye West & Steve Harvey Reconnect Over Lunch Together At Chick-Fil-A — See Pic

Old pals Kanye West and Steve Harvey caught up over lunch in Atlanta, he revealed, grabbing sandwiches together at Chick-fil-A!

What’s Kanye West grabbing for lunch while he’s on the campaign trail? His favorite Christian fast food chain, Chick-fil-A, of course. The rapper, 41, met up with pal Steve Harvey during a trip to Atlanta on August 18, where they sat down for chicken sandwiches together and caught up. Perhaps Kanye was taking Steve up on his off to become his vice president?

Me and Steve Harvey was hungry pic.twitter.com/0DtEdcPh8V — ye (@kanyewest) August 18, 2020

Yes, five years ago, Steve joked on his talk show that if Donald Trump had a shot at getting elected, he and Kanye could definitely run in 2020. “If Donald Trump wins, I’ll go on the ticket with Kanye. But I gotta tell you, I’m just going for vice president. I’m gonna let Kanye be president,” the comedian said on The Steve Harvey Show. “I don’t want to be going to all the meetings and everything. I want to be the Joe Biden. I just wanna fire off, just say stuff, just be out there talking. You know Joe Biden just say whenever he wants to say. ‘Mr. Harvey?’ ‘Hell, no!'”

If Steve only knew what 2020 was actually like, that Kanye would not only be running for president, but against both Trump and Biden, while he was at it. Kanye and Steve go way back. In fact, Steve even said in a 2018 Ellen interview that Kanye was the best guest he’s ever had on Celebrity Family Feud. “His people said, ‘Steve, this is the most Kanye has ever smiled since we’ve been working.’ Kanye smiled! When I introduced him, he smiled… He’s happy. He was very happy with that.”

Steve isn’t above criticizing his friend, though. That same year, when Kanye made some disturbing claims on TMZ Live, like alleging that slavery was a “choice,” Steve said that he believed Kanye needed guidance. “Kanye needs an older, black man in his life, that’s real, that will tell him the truth. Older black man, period,” he said on his radio show.