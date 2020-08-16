See Pic
Drake Posts His Sexiest Shirtless Selfie Yet & Fans Lose Their Minds — ‘Zaddy’

Drake 'Top Boy' TV Show premiere, London, UK - 04 Sep 2019
Drake nearly broke the internet again when the ‘Best I Ever Had’ singer showed off his incredibly hot body on social media.

Drake, 33, made temperatures soar during an already hot as hell time during the summer on Saturday, August 15. He casually dropped a thirst-quenching selfie of him in an elevator after what looked to be an intense workout where he left little to the imagination in just a pair of grey shorts. It’s one of the few times that people would want to be trapped in an elevator as the comments that came after he shared the pic ranged from “Zaddy” to “Drake can do no wrong.”

Drake via his IG story.

The Toronto native has been one to look out for these past couple of months for a variety of reasons. He’s kept his followers satisfied from a musical point of view by dropping a fire new song called “All I Need” with Jamaican singer Popcaan. He also released the single “Laugh Now Cry Later” which is off his upcoming new album that will be called Certified Lover Boy.

Then there was the rare glimpse of his adorable son Adonis, 2, that we all got to see courtesy of his mother Sophie Brussaux. Sophie surprised everyone on social media when he popped up on one of her photos taken during her 31st birthday party on August 1 where he made the cutest face for the camera while she cradled him in her arms.

But wait, there’s so much more! The “Hotline Bling” singer has been showing off his buff body all summer outside of his most recent selfie. He looked fitter than ever during his time in The Barbados on July 22 where he enjoyed some time out to sea sans shirt with some of his pals.

Drake
Drake cuts a handsome appearance while out and about. Credit: MEGA

He also put his enviable body on display in a shot taken with his former flame Rihanna‘s family during his time in the Caribbean. Here’s hoping the Grammy winner will continue to dazzle us with his impressive physique as time goes by!