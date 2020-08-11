Bella Hadid Channels A ’70s Rock Star In Floral Dress & Oversized Sunglasses For New Michael Kors Campaign

Another day, another photo shoot for Bella Hadid, who looks like a ’70s dream in the new Fall 2020 Michael Kors campaign!

Bella Hadid, 23, stars in the new Fall 2020 Michael Kors campaign and the supermodel looks better than ever. For the latest campaign, Bella channeled the 1970s in a flowy floral dress, oversized sunglasses, and a massive hat. The burgundy long-sleeve dress featured billowy sleeves and a button-down bodice which she left wide open. She accessorized the frock with a pair of massive orange lens aviator sunglasses and a wide-brim maroon floppy hat. As for her glam, Bella left her long brown hair down and straight and added a nude lip. A red leather quilted bag completed her look.

In the campaign, Bella emanates a ’70s rock star as she is pictured alongside two male groupies who are carrying her instruments. The designer gushed about Bella’s new campaign, stating, “Imagining Bella Hadid as the ultimate in 70s bohemian-chic, the campaign follows the star with her groupies closely in tow throughout a series of classic rock star vignettes. The campaign channels the ultimate in rock star glamour. The laid-back cool, the attitude, and the star power.”

This is just one of the many campaigns for the brand that Bella has starred in and just a few months ago, Bella looked just as fabulous in a slew of photos released from a campaign shot in New Orleans. For the photo shoot, Bella slayed in some pretty amazing looks including a pair of patchwork denim jeans with a tiny white cropped tank top that put her abs on full display. In our favorite photo from that shoot, Bella looked stunning in a long-sleeve, fitted black leather trench coat dress with a thick belt cinched around her tiny waist. A thick black headband nestled in her short black bob, gold jewelry, and a black leather purse completed her look.

We absolutely love Bella’s new campaign which will debut in August, while the print ads will run in fall issues.