Bella Hadid Rocks New Skinny Patchwork Denim Jeans & Crop Top In New Michael Kors New Orleans Campaign

Bella Hadid looked absolutely flawless while posing for a variety of photos during Michael Kors New Orleans campaign.

So much fun! Bella Hadid, 23, appeared to be having a blast during her very brief time in New Orleans. She teamed up with legendary fashion brand Michael Kors where the iconic supermodel stormed several areas of the highly-visited area for their newest campaign. “This past December, we sent model Bella Hadid to New Orleans — a city that the consummate jet-setter had never visited,” they said in a statement. “With only 24 hours to take it all in, Michael sent her to some of his favorite spots for soaking up the best of The Big Easy.”

Boy did she ever! Bella looked unbelievable in the photos that highlighted her incredible midsection and toned arms especially when she was pretending to sell a local delicacy, beignets, at the historic Cafe du Monde. She effortlessly rocked a crop top and patchwork jeans underneath a dazzling blue jacket in several of the snaps before changing things up with something much racier.

Va va voom! The Washington D.C. native showed a lot of leg in a fierce leather get up that was cinched with an major belt. She channeled Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista and so many of the popular models from yesteryear in the snap that had her striking a cheeky yet very sultry pose.

Bella was lucky enough to shoot these stunning pics months before the Coronavirus pandemic took over the world. She did, however, decide to fly to Italy with galpal and fellow model Hailey Baldwin, 23, late last month, that shocked fans given how difficult it is to travel with all the issues surrounding COVID.

“Bella and Hailey are in Italy for work, something they have genuinely missed these past few months,” a source close to both women EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. Our insider did assure however, that “they both are also taking all necessary precautions with the world we live in,” however, the two chose to travel “because they have missed working frequently on shoots.”