Beyonce’s Makeup Artist Reveals The Gorgeous Look You Can Create To Wear With A Face Mask This Summer

Just because we’re in quarantine doesn’t mean you can’t look glam & Beyonce’s makeup artist shared with HL, the fab look you can create while wearing a face mask!

Wearing a face mask has been the new normal for us these past few months and even though you have to cover up your face, that doesn’t mean you can’t rock a full face of glam. Beyonce’s longtime makeup artist and L’Oréal Paris Celebrity Makeup Artist, Sir John, revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, the gorgeous look you can do at home to ensure you look fabulous this summer.

Sir John shared that now is the best time to wear “light and reflective makeup.” He shared easy steps you can follow to get a gorgeous glow revealing, “L’Oréal Paris just launched a collection at Ulta – Gold Mirage – that is perfect for this bronzey look.” First, use the True Match Lumi Glotion, which is “lightweight and adds a brilliance to your complexion that looks like you just left the beach.” Next, use the Gold Mirage Eyeshadow “to sculpt the eyes, and True Match Lumi Bronzer to contour.” Lastly, to complete the look, “use a lip gloss or lip stain for an emotion pick me up. When you are finally in a setting when you can take off your mask, it will be a nice surprise and helps make you look alive.”

As for an easy to create eye makeup look you can wear with your mask, Sir John shared his exact steps.

1. “First, use a curler and some under-eye concealer, like True Match Eye Cream in a Concealer to make sure your eyes look awake. This concealer contains hyaluronic acid to hydrate and de-puff while concealing.

2. “Then, have some fun with color. Especially in the summer, I love to play around with colored liners. The new Le Liner Signature Eyeliner from L’Oréal Paris is a mechanical liner that comes in a few different shades and glides on easily. It’s flake-proof and lasts up to 24 HRS, which is especially great during those hot, summer days.

3. “Finish with a few coats of Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara for a fun, bold look.”

If you have a zoom meeting that you want to get glam for, have no fear because Sir John shared his tips for a natural but gorgeous look. “For the eyes, I recommend tight lining the upper lash line to give it a more saturated look and make your lashes look full. Then coat the lashes with a mascara like Bambi Eye Mascara for a wide-eyed effect. Whether you want to stay neutral or show a more bold color, you can apply lipstick to bring the look together, like the Colour Riche Satin Lipstick, which has a natural finish.”