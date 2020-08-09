Ben Affleck: If He’s Open To Marriage & Kids With Girlfriend Ana De Armas Revealed

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are rarely pictured apart, leading one to wonder if an engagement and family is in this couple’s future. Here’s where the ‘Deep Water’ co-stars’ mindsets are currently at!

Is Ben Affleck ready for a second marriage — and more kids? The Justice League star split from Jennifer Garner in 2017 and already has three children, but recently found new love after filming his new thriller, Deep Water, with co-star Ana de Armas, 32, in the fall of 2019. “Ben continues to put great effort into his family life along with his sobriety and when he met Ana was in a great place,” a source close to Ben EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “He’s really worked on himself which is why the relationship is working so well.”

So, does this mean Ben is thinking of taking their relationship to the next level? Well, “there’s no pressure which is nice,” our source reveals — indicating that marriage and kids may be thinking a bit too ahead. Instead, our insider tells us, “[Ben] met [Ana] at the right time in his life. He likes that she’s fun, beautiful and easy to get along with.”

While Ben and Ana are taking their relationship day by day, Ben has already introduced his kids Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8, whom he shares with Jennifer, to his girlfriend. The Knives Out star was first pictured with Ben’s children for the first time during a family stroll with dogs Hutch and Birdie on May 23. That wasn’t Ana’s only hangout with Ben’s brood! The Cuban-Spanish actress has been pictured on numerous occasions with the kiddos, like when they all decided to surprise Ben with a cardboard cutout of Ana on his front lawn in June.

“The kids see how much their dad likes her. He’s very happy and doing great,” HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY learned from a source in June. The insider added, “It’s been a slow process getting the kids involved with Ana but so far they like her. They just want to see their dad happy.” Even Jen’s behind this romance! The same source added that Jen and Ben “communicated” before the kids met Ana, and that the exes just “want the other to be happy.”

Like Ben, Ana was also once married. The Bond girl tied the knot with Spanish actor and model Marc Clotet, 40, in 2011, but they divorced in 2013.