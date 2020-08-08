See Pics
Hollywood Life

Emma Watson Rocks Strapless, Neon Pink Bikini While On Girls Trip To Italy — See Pics

emma watson bikini
Cobra Team/BACKGRID
Kim Kardashian enjoyed her summer vacation with baby Saint and North West as they all play in the sand together at Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico North was joined by her baby brother for his first tropical trip in the water together as a family. Kim was having fun on the ground with the baby as she and her daughter spent some quality time together all in their summer swimwear.Mandetory mention of "Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico"Ref: SPL1336080 180816 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
*NO MAIL ONLINE* Selena Gomez soaks up the sun, cruising on a luxury boat around Sydney Harbour with friendsPictured: Selena GomezRef: SPL1666982 190318 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Australia Rights, No New Zealand Rights
Kendall Jenner shows off her bikini body with Bella Hadid and other model friends and Taco during their 1st day at the beach for Art Basel in Miami.Pictured: kendall jenner,bella hadidRef: SPL5133495 041219 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Kendall Jenner wearing a bikini and spraying water out of a hose during a fun photoshoot in Miami, on Wednesday (feb 5). Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5146110 050220 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 38 Photos.
Political News Editor

Emma Watson swapped her Gryffindor robes for a bikini during a fun trip to Italy, and her neon pink two-piece is everything.

Emma Watson looked positively magical while while relaxing on a girls trip to Positano, Italy. The Beauty and the Beast and Little Women star, 30, was spotted at the beach with a friend on August 7, rocking the cutest two-piece swimsuit. Emma’s classic, chic style extends to her swimwear choices. The actress rocked a high-waisted bikini in a neon pink hue that featured a strapless shelf top and full bottoms.

‘Harry Potter’ star Emma Watson on vacation in Italy in August 2020. (Cobra Team/BACKGRID)

 

So cute! She kept her hair up in a topknot while swimming, and went makeup free for the day of fun in the sun. Emma has proven over the years that she’s a total style star. We first met her when she was just a little kid; Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone premiered when she was 11 years old! Over the next two decades, she morphed into one of the chicest ladies in the entertainment biz. Her red carpet looks alone? — so good.

Emma Watson
Emma Watson looked gorgeous in a delicate, white floral gown at the 2017 premiere of The Circle (KCS Presse / MEGA)

For the 2011 premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 in London, she donned an Oscar de la Renta gown fit for a princess. The dove grey dress’ skirt was just tulle ruffles, the bodice delicately beaded. Speaking of princesses… she totally upped her game for the Beauty and the Beast press tour. She swapped gowns for slinky dresses with bold touches, and it was pure glamour.

Not present on the trip? Emma’s rumored boyfriend, Leo Alexander Robinton. The two were spotted kissing in late 2019, and have reportedly kept a relationship under wraps, Daily Mail reported in April. The handsome Californian, 30, is a business owner, and not much else is known about him. Harry Potter fans still have their fingers crossed that she’ll get together with Tom Felton one day, though!