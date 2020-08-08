Emma Watson Rocks Strapless, Neon Pink Bikini While On Girls Trip To Italy — See Pics

Emma Watson swapped her Gryffindor robes for a bikini during a fun trip to Italy, and her neon pink two-piece is everything.

Emma Watson looked positively magical while while relaxing on a girls trip to Positano, Italy. The Beauty and the Beast and Little Women star, 30, was spotted at the beach with a friend on August 7, rocking the cutest two-piece swimsuit. Emma’s classic, chic style extends to her swimwear choices. The actress rocked a high-waisted bikini in a neon pink hue that featured a strapless shelf top and full bottoms.

So cute! She kept her hair up in a topknot while swimming, and went makeup free for the day of fun in the sun. Emma has proven over the years that she’s a total style star. We first met her when she was just a little kid; Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone premiered when she was 11 years old! Over the next two decades, she morphed into one of the chicest ladies in the entertainment biz. Her red carpet looks alone? — so good.

For the 2011 premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 in London, she donned an Oscar de la Renta gown fit for a princess. The dove grey dress’ skirt was just tulle ruffles, the bodice delicately beaded. Speaking of princesses… she totally upped her game for the Beauty and the Beast press tour. She swapped gowns for slinky dresses with bold touches, and it was pure glamour.

Not present on the trip? Emma’s rumored boyfriend, Leo Alexander Robinton. The two were spotted kissing in late 2019, and have reportedly kept a relationship under wraps, Daily Mail reported in April. The handsome Californian, 30, is a business owner, and not much else is known about him. Harry Potter fans still have their fingers crossed that she’ll get together with Tom Felton one day, though!