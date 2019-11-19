Rupert Grint Saw ‘A Spark’ Between Emma Watson & Tom Felton On ‘Harry Potter’ Set

Oh what could have been. Rupert Grint is reflecting back on his ‘Harry Potter’ days and made the surprising revelation that he saw a ‘spark’ between co-stars Emma Watson and Tom Felton.

Now this would have been one of the most epic teen celebrity romances of our time. According to Rupert Grint, there were “sparks” between his Harry Potter co-stars Emma Watson, 29, and Tom Felton, 32. “There was always something,” Rupert told Entertainment Tonight‘s Rachel Smith while sitting down with his talk about his new Apple+ series The Servant. “There was a little bit of a spark,” the 31-year-old added between the actors who played Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy.

Rupert says he didn’t want to say anything at the time because they spent so many years together on set, though he does stand by that there “were some sparks” between Emma and Tom. Unfortunately they were just too young to really act on anything serious. “But we were kids. It was like any kind of playground romance,” he added.

Emma was only 10 when she starred in 2001’s Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and was 20 by the time the 2011’s final film in the saga Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 was released. Tom was just 13 in the first Harry Potter so the two literally grew up together from childhood through their teens on set.

Emma and Tom are both single right now, and she’s owning that status. She recently told British Vogue for their December cover issue that “I never believed the whole ‘I’m happy single’ spiel. I was like, ‘This is totally spiel.’ It took me a long time, but I’m very happy [being single]. I call it being self-partnered. Tom loved her term and is now using it for himself. He told the Daily Mail, “I like it! It’s the first I’ve heard of it, but it’s great. I’m in the same category, to be honest with you, quite happily self-partnered.”

There had been rumors that Emma and Tom had struck up a romance when he posted a photo on Aug. 19 to his Instagram showing him teaching Emma to play the guitar. Fans were wishing and hoping that it was romance, but it’s just deep friendship. They’ve appeared on each other’s accounts before, as Emma posted a photo of them together laughing on the beach in Nov. of 2018, calling him her “dear friend” and congratulating him on a new TV series. She even shared a cute video of them riding a skateboard together.