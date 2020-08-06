Kayce doesn’t think his father is retiring any time soon, but Monica tells Kayce in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new ‘Yellowstone’ that John is already acting like he’s retired.

Kayce (Luke Grimes) calls Tate (Brecken Merrill) to come to breakfast so they can start their day together in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Aug. 9 episode of Yellowstone. Monica (Kelsey Asbille) tells Kayce that Tate’s not at the house. He’s at the fairgrounds with John (Kevin Costner).

Kayce groans and Monica says that John “should his enjoy his retirement.” Kayce gives Monica a funny look as he gets dressed. “My dad ain’t retiring,” Kayce says.

Monica doesn’t see it that way whatsoever. “Here’s what he does all day,” Monica explains to Kayce. “He goes and walks with Tate, he goes rising with Tate, he goes fishing with Tate, he plays baseball with Tate. Meanwhile, you’re working 16 hour days doing his job. Both of his jobs, actually. The man is retired.”

She has a solid point. Kayce has been groomed to take over the family business. Maybe John’s going to finally let him take the reins. Knowing John, he’s not going to leave the business for good, but he is making more time for the things that matter most to him.

The Aug. 9 episode of Yellowstone is titled “I Killed A Man Today.” The synopsis reads: “Beth continues her battle with Willa Hayes, and brings John a lucrative offer. Monica has a harrowing ordeal.”

Kayce has had to step up more than ever before this season. He is now the new livestock commissioner, a role he is very new too. “He’s kind of stepping up and getting outside of his comfort zone,” Luke told HollywoodLife. “I think where he’d really like to be is wandering around in a pin with all the wranglers and playing cowboy, but what he’s going to have to do to be the best asset he can be for himself and his family is start taking on this responsibility. Kayce gets to sit at a desk a little bit more this season.” Yellowstone season 3 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on Paramount Network.