Busy Philipps, 41, Rocks A Bikini Top & Daisy Duke Shorts: Plus 75 More Stars Rocking The Look

Busy Philipps shared a sweet message when she took to Instagram to post a snap of herself rocking a red bikini in her backyard with her kids!

Busy Philipps, 41, is proving summer 2020 isn’t cancelled! The actress posed in a stunning red bikini and light wash denim shorts in an Instagram snap posted August 5. She has been quarantined at home in Los Angeles with her husband Marc Silverstein and their two daughters Birdie Leigh, 11, and Cricket Pearl, 7 — and Busy shared a sweet interaction she had with her youngest. “The other night Cricket(my 7 year old) said to me AND I QUOTE, “you know what I love a LOT? “How you wear just a bathing suit top and, like, your jean shorts or a skirt. I don’t know why *I* don’t do that. I packed a lot of bikinis, too*. I should do that. I really like the way it looks on you,” she began her Instagram caption.

In another snap, Busy was seen rocking black and white striped bikini bottoms and an array of colorful necklaces, which she paired with her red bikini top. She went on to say, “It was so sweet and pure and loving and she still sees me as perfect, even when I am so hard on myself and can’t even see it a little bit.” Busy then added, “How much longer could that last really? Before she looks at me one day and just thinks ugh? Another year maybe? My heart will break into a million pieces when I see it. Maybe it’s why some people just keep having more kids- to stave off the inevitable. But also? I don’t know. Maybe she won’t ever look at me and think ugh. And also. She’s right. It IS kinda a rad look for your mom.” What a great message!

Busy certainly isn’t the only star to rock Daisy Dukes this summer! Hailey Baldwin, 23, recently stepped out in a casual, summer-friendly outfit on July 20 while she was shooting a music video in Los Angeles, CA. The blonde beauty wore the Joah Brown “cropped cami” in pearl gray underneath a long purple button-down shirt and a pair of Daisy Dukes for the outing. She also added to the look with tan strappy heels and made sure to stay safe with a white face mask as she held a drink in her hand.

Just a few days later, the supermodel was spotted solo on a shopping trip in Chicago. She cut a casual figure while out-and-about in the Windy City on July 31, and showed off her toned abs in a printed crop top and high waisted denim shorts. She paired the 'fit with blue and white Nike sneakers.