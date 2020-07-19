Kendall Jenner Sports Low-Rising Daisy Dukes At The Beach + 2 More Times She Stunned In Short Shorts

Kendall Jenner was a gorgeous sight to see in a bikini top and denim shorts as she happily strolled around the sand on a Malibu beach with her best friend Fai Khadra.

Kendall Jenner, 24, enjoyed the sun on July 18 when she stepped onto a beach in Malibu while showing off a white and green patterned bikini top and Daisy Dukes with her best friend Fai Khadra, 28. The model also wore a sun hat and was all smiles during the outing, which comes at the same time she’s staying at a Malibu beach house with her sister Kourtney Kardashian, 41, her ex Scott Disick, 37, and their three children, Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5. She topped her look off with sunglasses and was the perfect example of a summer beauty!

Kendall’s latest look is not the first time she’s showed off Daisy Dukes. The reality star is a fan of the short shorts and has wowed people with various looks that include them over the years. From casual lunches to exotic vacations, she has chosen them for all kinds of events and we’re taking a look back at two of our favorites right here.

One look, which can be seen below, featured Kendall wearing a black silky tank top with Daisy Dukes. She also wore round sunglasses with the outfit and a mini tan backpack. The look was topped off with fashionable jewelry, including gold bracelets and multiple necklaces.

Another Daisy Dukes look that Kendall rocked included longer style denim shorts that she paired with a sheer long-sleeved black top that had a floral design on it, which you can see in the pic below. She added a fannypack to the outfit and oval-shaped sunglasses. She also wore pink strappy heels that helped make the look a bit more fancy.

Kendall isn’t the only gorgeous gal who has chosen Daisy Dukes as a regular part of her fashion choices. Other stars such as Hailey Baldwin, Larsa Pippen, and Ariel Winter also love the look and you can see them and more showing off the shorts in the gallery above!